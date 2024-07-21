Pop Artist Kacey Fifield Releases New Single 'Dream Girl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging Pop Artist Kacey Fifield has released the new single “Dream Girl," tackling beauty standards with upbeat pop melodies and gritty synth lines. The single follows the release of her 'NOSTALGIA HAUNTS ME' EP.

Kacey Fifield has an undeniable gift. The rising pop songstress seamlessly blends elements of indie-pop, classic rock, and electronica to provide the perfect backdrop for her fantastically relatable lyrics. Fifield is young – she has her whole life ahead of her. But she's an old soul and has a way of tapping into her listeners' emotions.

Fifield is getting ready to say goodbye to her teenage years. It's bittersweet, but she welcomes adulthood, as she continues to balance her academic pursuits with her burgeoning music career.

“This song tells the candid story of the obsessive lengths we go to fit the narrow mold of an idealized ‘dream girl,'” she shares. “We went into the studio wanting to write a fun song and I remembered this idea I had of a song way back in August of last year about a 'dream girl' who is actually mildly insane.”

“Dream Girl” masterfully juxtaposes an upbeat, catchy melody with gritty, distorted synth and guitar lines, creating a compelling soundscape that mirrors the tension between societal beauty standards and the real consequences of trying to conform to them. With production by Sam Beresford and contributions from Michael Kamerman, the song also features heavily stacked vocals and a unique talking segment over the chorus that adds to its depth and intrigue.

Understandably, Fifield is all atwitter after the recent release of her EP, Nostalgia Haunts Me, which has earned widespread acclaim and nearly a million streams on Spotify. “Incredible vocals, amazing stage presence and super relatable lyrics,” declared Girls' Life. On Nostalgia Haunts Me, “Kacey Fifield is pretty much doing it all.”

After the success of Nostalgia Haunts Me, “Dream Girl” shows us that Fifield hasn't missed a beat.

Based in Los Angeles but currently in New York City attending Columbia University, Fifield has proven that her songwriting prowess and powerful stage presence transcend genres. Last year, she delivered unforgettable performances in both Los Angeles and New York City, commanding venues like The Whisky A Go Go, The Mint, and the Troubadour.

Fifield actively engages in philanthropic endeavors, consistently lending her support to meaningful causes. She enthusiastically joined the Students of the Year fundraising campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, aiming to contribute to the search for a cure for cancer. Additionally, she has collaborated with Farm Sanctuary and the New Roots Institute, championing sustainability and compassion in the food system.

“For the next few years, I plan to be in New York City, getting my education while also working on my music career,” she says. “I just want to keep making music that listeners find relatable, inspirational, and cathartic. I love making music that helps people feel big emotions.”

CONNECT WITH KACEY FIFIELD: WEBSITE // FACEBOOK // INSTAGRAM // TIKTOK // TWITTER // YOUTUBE

Comments