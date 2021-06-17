Pop Artist Danny Dymond Releases New Single 'What Do You Want' For Pride Month

Electro-pop artist Danny Dymond has released his club-banger "What Do You Want" for Pride month. With pandemic restrictions lifting, "What Do You Want" is the perfect uplifting anthem to celebrate freedom and pride. Co-written by So Fierce Music founder/producer Velvet Code, and recorded at The Orange Lounge in Toronto (a studio hosting the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd), the cathartic release marries elements of old-school Robyn-esque euro-pop with a more modern, darker style of dance-pop vibe similar to artists like Dua Lipa.

Listen to single HERE.

As an out-and-proud artist and a member of So Fierce Music (one of the world's leading LGBTQ+ inclusive music labels) Danny Dymond and Velvet Code's track is perfect for all Pride playlists, and may just be the hit of the summer.

With nearly 30,000 Spotify streams in only a few short weeks, this song continues to gain traction at lightning speed. "What Do You Want" will soon be accompanied by a fantastical music video, directed by the incredible cinematographer Paul Maxwell, who's previously directed videos from bands like Walk Off The Earth. The video, featuring a troupe of dancers choreographed by Christos Tsiantoulas, will resemble a psychedelic dream sequence, signifying the strange, catatonic state we have all been in over the last twelve months of quarantine.

It was significant that this song was released during Pride month, as symbolism is very important to Dymond as an artist.

"Most of my demographic is in the LGBTQ+ community," Danny Dymond explains. "Pride has always been a celebration, this year even more so than usual, so it was very important to me to have a Pride release."

Danny Dymond is an electronic-pop and house music recording artist living in the Greater Toronto Area. The popular Haldimand County artist released his debut album "Nightlife, Love & Liberty" in June of 2018, a vibrant and upbeat tribute to life and the LGBTQ+ community. His music has often been described as electrifying, vibrant, and honest. Together with relentless work ethic and a determination to inspire others, Dymond has landed his first ever record deal with LGBTQ+ inclusive label So Fierce Music.

