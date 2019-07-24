Poolside Return With New Single, Touring With Kacey Musgraves and Tycho
Poolside return with "Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)," their first new music release in over two years and most pop-driven song to date. The bouncy, mid-tempo track is pop-forward yet retains all of the characteristics that define Poolside's signature daytime disco sound. The track integrates syncopated piano chords, funky bass, cascading synths, dynamic percussion and an ear worm of a topline vocal. The track along with an official visualizer is available everywhere and can be streamed or purchased HERE.
"Can't Stop Your Lovin'" is a collaboration with Australian R&B singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Panama. This is the latest work in a string of high profile collaborations from Panama, who has recently released tracks with Petit Biscuit, Satin Jackets and Hayden James.
"This represents the new high water mark for Poolside as it combines all the special elements that make up a classic Poolside jam with a well developed vocal courtesy of Panama," says the band's frontman Jeffrey Paradise. "'Can't Stop Your Lovin'' is the most fully realized vision of Poolside yet and I hope that it finds a place in the soundtrack to your life."
The song features contributions from members of Poolside's newly assembled live band, which has spent the greater part of the last 18 months on tour. Poolside saw festival appearances at Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, Grandoozy and Hangout, and sold out headline shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg, The Independent in San Francisco (two nights) and The Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The band performed twice in high profile support slots at Red Rocks opening for Kacey Musgraves and Tycho & Phantogram, and completed their first headlining European tour in six years. Led by guitarist and vocalist Jeffrey Paradise, the band is comprised of drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs).
2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
AUGUST - w/ KACEY MUSGRAVES
20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
22 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amphitheatre
25 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
28 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House
SEPTEMBER - w/ TYCHO
6 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater
7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
15 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
16 - Toronto, CAN - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
18 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Summerstage Central Park
20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
27 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads
29 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest
NOVEMBER
16 - Mexico City, MEX - Corona Capital
2020 EU / UK TOUR DATES
FEBRUARY w/ TYCHO
9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich
14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique
18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium ^
25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK
27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
MARCH w/ TYCHO
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo
5 - London, UK - Printworks