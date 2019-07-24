Poolside Return With New Single, Touring With Kacey Musgraves and Tycho

Poolside return with "Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)," their first new music release in over two years and most pop-driven song to date. The bouncy, mid-tempo track is pop-forward yet retains all of the characteristics that define Poolside's signature daytime disco sound. The track integrates syncopated piano chords, funky bass, cascading synths, dynamic percussion and an ear worm of a topline vocal. The track along with an official visualizer is available everywhere and can be streamed or purchased HERE.

LISTEN TO "CAN'T STOP YOUR LOVIN' (FEAT. PANAMA)":

"Can't Stop Your Lovin'" is a collaboration with Australian R&B singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Panama. This is the latest work in a string of high profile collaborations from Panama, who has recently released tracks with Petit Biscuit, Satin Jackets and Hayden James.

"This represents the new high water mark for Poolside as it combines all the special elements that make up a classic Poolside jam with a well developed vocal courtesy of Panama," says the band's frontman Jeffrey Paradise. "'Can't Stop Your Lovin'' is the most fully realized vision of Poolside yet and I hope that it finds a place in the soundtrack to your life."

The song features contributions from members of Poolside's newly assembled live band, which has spent the greater part of the last 18 months on tour. Poolside saw festival appearances at Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, Grandoozy and Hangout, and sold out headline shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg, The Independent in San Francisco (two nights) and The Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The band performed twice in high profile support slots at Red Rocks opening for Kacey Musgraves and Tycho & Phantogram, and completed their first headlining European tour in six years. Led by guitarist and vocalist Jeffrey Paradise, the band is comprised of drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs).

For tour updates and ticket availability, please visit poolsidemusic.com.

POOLSIDE

2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

AUGUST - w/ KACEY MUSGRAVES

20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan

22 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amphitheatre

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

28 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House

SEPTEMBER - w/ TYCHO

6 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater

7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

15 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

16 - Toronto, CAN - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

18 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Summerstage Central Park

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

27 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads

29 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest

NOVEMBER

16 - Mexico City, MEX - Corona Capital

2020 EU / UK TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY w/ TYCHO

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium ^

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

MARCH w/ TYCHO

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

5 - London, UK - Printworks





