Poolside Releases New Single 'Float Away' With Vansire

Blame It All On Love will be released October 20.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Poolside Releases New Single 'Float Away' With Vansire

Poolside returns today, August 2 with a new single “Float Away” to announce the release of his upcoming studio album Blame It All On Love (Ninja Tune/Counter Records). The retro-drenched lofi track finds Poolside teaming with Minnesotan alternative/indie dream pop act Vansire. Blame It All On Love will be released October 20.

The dreamy soundscape that is “Float Away” features Vansire’s Josh Augustin on vocals. Classic pop songwriting structure, hooks and grooves lend themselves to the classic ‘daytime disco’ sound Poolside is known best for.  

“I've spent 15 years being like, ‘f**k your rules,’ and I finally feel like I'm not trying to prove anything or anyone wrong,” he says. “It’s just pure, unfiltered expression, and that’s why I'm really excited about this record.” On Poolside’s fourth studio album Blame It All On Love, Paradise leaves the shallows and enters the depths of his own creative voice.

Its 11 tracks are funky, soulful, laidback and full of hooks that elevate Poolside’s sound to poignant pop heights. Rather than flex his electronic muscles, the production marks a return to his live music roots and finds ease in simple and radiant layers of sound, even as it comes face-to-face with the complex reality of one’s dreams come true.

It’s a true product of everywhere he’s been and the long and winding journey he’s taken to arrive at this moment where there’s nothing left to fight or prove, just perfect grooves as heard on previously released singles “Each Night” featuring Mazy and “Back To Life” with Panama.

“Float Away” is released alongside a breezy and charming performance-based video with a darkly comedic edge directed by emerging artist Nathan Castiel (https://nathancastiel.com/), who did the “Each Night” video and whose portfolio includes work for Remi Wolf, Jackson Wang and Surf Curse. 

Shot at a psychedelic house in the hills of Malibu, Paradise is joined by Vansire’s Josh Augustin and Sam Winemiller, Poolside guitarist Alton Allen and artist Taylor Olin to play members of a cult led by Poolside. The narrative is loose- showing vignettes in various parts of the house that hint at the cultish undertones while still keeping the vibe quirky, fun and loose.

Says Jeffrey Paradise, "’Float Away’ is Poolside’s love letter to yacht rock, a genre that was very uncool for a very long time but now seems to be rightfully getting its due. Having always dipped my toes into the sound, I decided to fully dive in with ‘Float Away’ and embrace all the cliches of the genre. I didn’t hold back and I love the end result with its incredibly slick (if I might say so myself) production, copious vocal harmonies courtesy of Vansire and sick af harmonized guitars courtesy of Steve Schiltz.” 

He adds, “The song began as a more straightforward acoustic song, and then completely changed once Vansire sent me their parts. These guys are hook machines, which is exactly what you need when trying to make a maximalist yacht rock song! There was so much in the vocal part that they sent me that I had to completely rearrange the song to make room for all of their different parts. This might be my favorite Poolside song to date.”

“The original demo Jeffrey sent over was called ‘yacht luv,’ so sticking with the seafaring imagery, I wrote and sang from the perspective of an imagined wealthy divorcee stranded on his boat, regretting his life choices,” shares Vansire’s Josh Augustin. “I recorded the vocals in my apartment’s tiny back room before I had set up a studio in New York, and for some reason I only had a borrowed guitar microphone and an XLR cord so short I had to lean really far forward to sing. Kind of hilarious to go from that setting to the lovely music video we filmed in Malibu!”

Meanwhile, Poolside has announced additional tour dates for New Orleans, San Antonio and Dallas building upon an already hefty tour schedule. These bolster already announced stops with his seven-piece band in Los Angeles, Tulsa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Wilmington, NC, Charleston and Houston alongside many high-profile festival plays including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, FORMAT Festival and Austin City Limits. Joining Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise– who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths in the live sets–is Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture / Body Music) on drums, Brijean Murphy (Brijean / Toro Y Moi / U.S. Girls) on percussion / vocals, Mattie Safer (The Rapture / Lovetempo) on bass / vocals, Grant Zubritsky (Mitski / Chet Faker) on keys / vocals, Casey Butler (Pharaohs) on saxophone / lap steel / percussion / vocals and Alton San Giovanni (Alton Allen) – guitar / vocals. 

Collectively these shows build towards Poolside's largest career tour to date. Look for Poolside to also be joining Carly Rae Jepson for DJ sets to support her NYC shows this summer.  

All Poolside dates are: 

Date – City - Venue/Event

AUG 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether $

AUG 04 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

AUG 06 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

AUG 06 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

AUG 07 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

AUG 08 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

AUG 10 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s &

AUG 13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

SEP 22 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival *

SEP 23 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival

SEP 24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

SEP 26 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

SEP 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

SEP 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

SEP 30 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

OCT 01 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

OCT 03 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

OCT 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

OCT 07 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits 

OCT 10 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

OCT 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall !

OCT 14 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

* DJ Set

$ with Classix

# DJ set with Carly Rae Jepson

& with Harvey Sutherland

! with NEIL FRANCES



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Announces Till You Return Sophomore LP Photo
TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Announces 'Till You Return' Sophomore LP

The band, fronted by non-binary guitarist / songwriter Luk Henderiks, unveil their one-two punch double A-side single “Supertrans / Takeaway” alongside an official video. “Supertrans / Takeaway” is accompanied by a tripped-out night terror visual, directed by band buddy Jordan Serrano of CALICUZNS.

2
Elisapie Releases Qimmijuat (Wild Horses)” Rolling Stones Cover Photo
Elisapie Releases 'Qimmijuat (Wild Horses)” Rolling Stones Cover

Elisapie returns with “Qimmijuat (Wild Horses),” an adaptation of the classic Rolling Stones ballad translated into Inuktitut. this new single follows “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass),” “Taimangalimaaq (Time After Time)” and “Isumagijunnaitaungituq (The Unforgiven),” which caught the attention of Rolling Stone and Metallica themselves.

3
Elliott Fullam Announces End of Ways LP & Shares Title Track Single Photo
Elliott Fullam Announces 'End of Ways' LP & Shares Title Track Single

From the age of nine, Elliott has been the host of Little Punk People, a music interview show that boasts 97 thousand subscribers on YouTube in which he’s chatted with the likes of James Hetfield of Metallica (viewed 1.7 million times), J Mascis, Ice-T, Jay Weinberg of Slipknot and many more.

4
Ashton Nyte (The Awakening) Shares Horses Single Photo
Ashton Nyte (The Awakening) Shares 'Horses' Single

Ashton Nyte recently announced his forthcoming eighth album, Autumn's Children. Following the release of the record's first two singles  ('Something Beautiful' and 'Cinnamon'), Nyte shares a new cut from the LP, 'Horses,' alongside an accompanying self-directed music video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO