Pinkpantheress Releases 'Where You Are' Featuring Willow

PinkPantheress has debuted long-awaited single "Where You Are" ft WILLOW via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records.

Produced by PinkPantheress, Mura Masa and Skrillex, the track marries PinkPantheress' signature saccharine vocals with WILLOW's pop-punk vocals to create an addictive outcome. The single arrives alongside an official music video directed by BRTHR (Lana Del Rey, Kali Uchis), which sees PinkPantheress and WILLOW attempt to navigate through club culture while dealing with heartbreak and internal conflict.

Speaking on the track PinkPantheress says, "i had a lot of fun writing this song. it took loads of attempts to get it right but this is probably my proudest work to date, and i'm super happy for everyone to hear it."

Next month, PinkPantheress will head out on her sold-out debut U.S. tour in addition to supporting dates with Halsey and making multiple festival debuts over the summer, including Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza [tour itinerary below].

Only 4 months in, 2022 has seen PinkPantheress win BBC Music's Sound of 2022 and perform on her debut UK & EU sold-out tour, including 3 nights at London's Scala. Most recently, PinkPantheress has been nominated for Best Contemporary Song with "Just For Me" and Rising Star Award with Apple Music at this year's Ivor Novello Awards.

2021 saw PinkPantheress take the internet and world by storm, with her debut mixtape To hell with it landing on nearly every "Best Of 2021" and "2022 Artist To Watch" list, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, Pitchfork, Billboard, Variety, The FADER, TIME, Harper's Bazaar and more. The October release featured fan-favorites "Pain," "Passion," "Break it off" and most recent hit single, "Just for me."

Watch the new music video here:

PINKPANTHERESS 2022 TOUR DATES

* HALSEY SUPPORT

^ FESTIVAL DATE

MAY 7 - STARLINE SOCIAL CLUB - OAKLAND, CA

MAY 10 - THE MASONIC LODGE AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER - LOS ANGELES, CA

MAY 13 - 88 PALACE - NEW YORK, NY

MAY 17 - WEST PALM BEACH, FL*

MAY 19 - TAMPA, FL*

MAY 21 - THE MASQUERADE, PURGATORY - ATLANTA, GA

MAY 24 - NASHVILLE, TN*

MAY 25 - ROGER, AR*

MAY 27 - CHARLOTTE, NC*

MAY 29 - DETROIT, MI*

JUNE 1 - BOSTON, MA*

JUNE 3 - CLEVELAND, OH*

JUNE 5 - TORONTO, ON*

JUNE 10 - PRIMAVERA SOUND - SPAIN ^

JUNE 11 - MELT FESTIVAL - GERMANY ^

JUNE 12 - PARKLIFE - MANCHESTER ^

JULY 16 - LOLLAPALOOZA - PARIS ^

JULY 28-31 - LOLLAPALOOZA ^

AUGUST 26 - READING FESTIVAL ^

AUGUST 27 - LEEDS FESTIVAL ^

SEPTEMBER 16 - PRIMAVERA SOUND - LA ^