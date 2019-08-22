Pink Martini's Thomas Lauderdale and Meow Meow Release New Music Video for 'I Lost Myself'

Thomas Lauderdale, the founder and bandleader of beloved Portland, Oregon-based little orchestra Pink Martini and "post-modern chanteuse" (The Boston Globe) Meow Meow have joined forces for Hotel Amour, out now. LA Weekly describes the record as "evocative" and "romantic" while The Sunday Times (London) calls it "magnifique."

The product of a decades-long friendship, artistic collaboration and songwriting partnership, the long-awaited album also features special guests Rufus Wainwright,Barry Humphries (of Dame Edna fame) and The von Trapps, plus a special live recording with legendary pianist and composer Michel Legrand.



In support of the release, Lauderdale and Meow Meow have embarked on a North American tour with stops at New York City's Sony Hall, Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge, Washington D.C.'s Lincoln Theatre, Boston's Berklee Performance Center and more. See below for remaining dates.



A musical love affair between two singular artists, Hotel Amour features new original songs alongside journeys into the French, German and Shanghainese canon of the 20th century- encompassing bittersweet tragedy, humor, politics, witty wicked Weimar and aching French torch songs. Of the album, Meow Meow says, "The sound will be both familiar and exotic to both my fans and those of Pink Martini-a true collaboration between two passionate artists with converging and diverging inspirations, but above all an obsession with the joy of sharing special music. I think it really is a collection of songs-both originals and covers-that range from little historical gems we have polished to others that we have written our hearts and souls into."



Together the two friends have performed and composed across the globe, sharing stages ranging from the backstreet bars of Berlin and Portland, Oregon's infamous strip club, Mary's Club, to the legendary Sydney Opera House and London's Royal Albert Hall. They will tour in support of the album this spring, and then Meow Meow-who is also set to appear in the upcoming star-studded film adaptation of the musical Cats-will join Pink Martini on a U.S. tour in the fall. Details to be announced.

Listen to "I Lost Myself" below.

HOTEL AMOUR TRACK LIST

1. I Lost Myself (I'm Hungry...and That Ain't Right)

2. Mon homme marié

3. I'm Waiting for You to Come Back

4. Hotel Amour

5. Die blaue Stunde I

6. Sans toi (feat. guest pianist Michel Legrand)

7. Mausi, süß warst Du heute Nacht (feat. Barry Humphries)

8. Bonjour tristesse

9. True Love

10. À quoi ça sert l'amour (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

11. Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo (feat. The von Trapps)

12. Die blaue Stunde II





