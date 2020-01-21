Picnic Announce fabric Debut For 8th Birthday

Picnic heads to the UK's most treasured club for their 8th birthday celebration. London's underground party crew has long held a place at the heart of the capital's underground scene, building a strong ethos built upon some of Europe's most discerning house and techno artists, and now they set the bar even higher with a birthday takeover on Sat 14th March in fabric's legendary Room 1.

Since launching back in 2012, Picnic have been the epicentre of many memorable parties at a vast selection of distinctive spaces in both London and Europe, including Hackney Marshes, Victorian Vaults, Studio Spaces, BRET Amsterdam, FOLD, Hoppetosse Berlin, Lion & Lamb, Parker Lewis in Mannheim and loads more. With a multitude of underground venues and a strong collective of regulars under their belt, they are now ready to take over fabric's legendary Room 1 for what will be a landmark birthday celebration.

The artists most frequently affiliated with Picnic are the kind that are best known for their deep digging prowess, and the cast of talents they will bring to EC1 is no exception. First up is Francesco Del Garda who prepares to share some of his all-embracing record collection in the space. The Italian selector is renowned for hunting down obscure gems from the deepest corners of house, techno and UK garage, which he blends with a fluid ease.

Also landing for their debut with Picnic are Laurine & Cecilio, the Berlin duo who first rose to prominence as part of Slow Life. Like Del Garda, this beloved crew is comprised of a small group of vinyl devotees, and their DJ sets always traverse various styles and eras loosely tied in house and techno. They also run a killer label, but it's through their skills behind the decks that Laurine and Cecilio have caught most people's attention. Christian AB & Quest also go back-to-back. Having cut their teeth on the London scene over the last few years, today both DJs are busy bringing their classy sound together all over Europe, but this March is the first time they will embrace the decks together in Farringdon. Picnic's own Andy Luff rounds off a top-drawer bill that will mark the party's anniversary in fitting style.

RA Tickets:

https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1354102

FB Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/517468108870397/

LINEUP:

Francesco Del Garda

Laurine & Cecilio (Slow Life)

Christian AB & Quest (IT)

Andy Luff





