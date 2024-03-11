Photos: Carrie Underwood Celebrates Birthday Weekend With Special Surprise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over the weekend, Resorts World Theatre headliner and 8-time GRAMMY Award winner and country music superstar, Carrie Underwood, celebrated her birthday with special on-stage moments during her March 9, 2024, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show.

During her performance of fan-favorite “All-American Girl,” audience members surprised Underwood as the room became illuminated by (color) light-up wristbands that blinked with the song. Following the conclusion of the song, Underwood beamed as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” during a special on-stage birthday cake presentation for the star. Underwood's official birthday was yesterday, March 10, 2024.

Before the show that evening, members of AEG Presents Las Vegas presented Underwood with a custom dice portrait featuring 6,400 dice created by artists Ben Hoblyn and Ross Montgomery.

Throughout the weekend, guests were seen taking part in a multitude of specials, deals, and packages available property-wide throughout March at Resorts World Las Vegas in celebration of Underwood's birthday, including snapping photos in a roaming photo booth positioned in front of Resorts World Theatre during Saturday night's performance and sharing birthday messages for the global superstar.

Underwood will return to the Resorts World Theatre stage with three additional shows this month (March 13, 15, 16, 2024) and 18 shows remaining throughout 2024, giving fans additional opportunities to watch her only-in-Vegas production.

The remaining March show dates on sale now include:

March 2024: 13, 15-16

Additional 2024 show dates on sale now include:

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

October 2024: 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

Tickets for all performances are available for purchase at AXS.com/carrieinvegas. To learn more about the property activations happening this March around REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/celebrate-carrie-underwoods-birthday/.

About REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood opened the doors of the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022.

A one-of-a-kind production that can only be seen in Las Vegas, the show was conceived by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist. REFLECTION brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics, and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn't be packed up and moved from city to city.

Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists, and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour, and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect. For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She was Billboard's Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People's Choice Awards.

She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller.

She launched her popular fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency began with sold-out runs in December 2021, continued throughout 2022 and 2023, and has been extended into 2024.

A deluxe edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones which she co-produced, is out now featuring six new tracks, which she showcased during her 43-city 2022-2023 U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June 2023. She recently created a second channel, CARR-DIO by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, playing high-energy workout tracks alongside fitness advice from Carrie herself and available to stream anytime exclusively on the SiriusXM app.

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson