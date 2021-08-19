Phoebe Bridgers Releases Three Remixes of 'Kyoto'

Phoebe Bridgers has released three new remixes of "Kyoto" on Dead Oceans. "Kyoto", the multi-Grammy nominated track from her acclaimed Punisher album, was a hit around the world and today the track receives inventive reworkings from three artists hand-picked by Bridgers: Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias.

About his new remix - which came about after Phoebe heard his hyperpop cover of the track back in December - Glitch Gum said, "All I know is one day, when I was in between Zoom classes last Fall, I thought, 'Man, what if Phoebe Bridgers did hyperpop?' That idea turned into a 30-second snippet of 'Kyoto', which turned into a full song, which turned into working with Phoebe and her team to make this little quarantine project come full circle in ways I could never even fathom. It was so fun deconstructing the musical realms of both Phoebe and I and combining them into something that filled the hyperpop-indie-crossover-shaped hole in my brain. I am just really happy with how it turned out and forever thankful for Phoebe, her friends, and their continuous support."

DC-based producer and songwriter Bartees Strange says of his reworking, "I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me. At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it."

Lauded LA band The Marias say of their version, "I remember seeing Phoebe years ago at an open mic here in Los Angeles, and I knew right off the bat that she was really special. Working on this remix was a sort of full circle moment for us. 'Kyoto' is an amazing song as-is, so with the remix we were just curious to see what it would sound like with the vocal slowed down and adding some of our favorite synth sounds behind it."

Most recently Phoebe is featured on "Runaway Horses" from The Killers' latest album Pressure Machine. She also released a rendition of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" from their upcoming tribute album.

Starting September 3rd Phoebe hits the road for her - entirely sold out! - U.S. tour, her first ticketed shows since November 2019.