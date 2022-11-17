Phoebe Bridgers Releases Holiday Track 'So Much Wine'
The Christmas cover has become an annual tradition for Bridgers.
Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of The Handsome Family's "So Much Wine" - an addition to her Christmas song catalog. Proceeds from the track will be going to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which is one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV.
The Center is also the world's largest LGBT nonprofit, assisting tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people each month with vital and life-saving services, including youth and senior housing, legal assistance, and affirming, life-saving healthcare.
The track, produced by Bridgers along with longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg, Paul Mescal - as well as vocals, violin and whistling by Andrew Bird.
The Christmas cover has become an annual tradition for Bridgers. She has previously shared covers of Tom Waits "Day After Tomorrow," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December," Simon & Garfunkel "'7 O'Clock News/ Silent Night" with Fiona Apple and The National's Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching's "Christmas Song" with Jackson Browne, with all proceeds going to organizations doing essential community work.
Phoebe is currently winding down her Punisher global tour - with shows upcoming in Mexico, New Zealand and Australia. She'll join Taylor Swift on some stadium dates in Spring 2023.
Listen to the new single here:
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital
January 30, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival
February 4, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 5, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 6, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
February 8, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena
February 10, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 11, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 12, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival
May 5, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*
May 6, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*
May 7, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*
May 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
May 13, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
May 14, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
May 19, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*
May 20, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*
May 21, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*
May 26, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*
May 27, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*
May 28, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*
*supporting Taylor Swift
