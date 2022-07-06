Phish Announce Riviera Maya Destination Concert for 2023

Phish will return to Mexico for its sixth installment of "Phish: Riviera Maya", the band's annual destination concert vacation, taking place February 23-26, 2023.

The all-inclusive event features four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday and ending with a special early evening start time on Sunday, all against the backdrop of one of the world's most enticing locations - Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

All-inclusive Phish: Riviera Maya packages will go on sale to the public July 13th at 1PM ET here. Previous Phish: Riviera Maya guests will be invited to return to the event via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins July 12th at 1PM ET.

The 2023 Riviera Maya event will once again be hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, which boasts a wide range of luxury accommodations to indulge in just steps from Phish's state-of-the-art concert venue. The nightly performances are supplemented by curated daytime pool parties and late night DJ sets to keep fans entertained all weekend long.

In addition to a full lineup of activities on-site, guests are encouraged to enrich their weekend by exploring the natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

Additionally, Phish's summer tour will pick back up on July 14 at Mansfield, MA's Xfinity Center, and will carry the band through their customary four-night stand from September 1-4 at Commerce City, CO's Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Find more information about the band's touring schedule HERE, and see below for the full summer tour routing.

Phish: Riviera Maya's ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace Cancún and Palace Resorts, who have been designated as low carbon tourism providers. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

Phish: Riviera Maya will continue to monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, the WHO and local authorities in order to prioritize the health and safety of all guests, artists and staff.

For more information about Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit here.

PHISH SUMMER TOUR 2022

July 14 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 15 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 16 - Maine Savings Amphitheatre - Bangor, ME

July 19 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 20 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 22 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

July 23 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

July 24 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

July 26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

July 27 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

July 29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

July 30 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

July 31 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

August 2 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

August 3 - Pine Knob Music Amphitheatre - Clarkston, MI

August 5 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 6 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 7 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 10 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

August 12 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

August 13 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

August 14 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

September 1 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 2 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 3 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 4 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO