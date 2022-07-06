Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Phish Announce Riviera Maya Destination Concert for 2023

Phish Announce Riviera Maya Destination Concert for 2023

All-inclusive Phish: Riviera Maya packages will go on sale to the public July 13th at 1PM ET.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

Phish will return to Mexico for its sixth installment of "Phish: Riviera Maya", the band's annual destination concert vacation, taking place February 23-26, 2023.

The all-inclusive event features four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday and ending with a special early evening start time on Sunday, all against the backdrop of one of the world's most enticing locations - Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

All-inclusive Phish: Riviera Maya packages will go on sale to the public July 13th at 1PM ET here. Previous Phish: Riviera Maya guests will be invited to return to the event via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins July 12th at 1PM ET.

The 2023 Riviera Maya event will once again be hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, which boasts a wide range of luxury accommodations to indulge in just steps from Phish's state-of-the-art concert venue. The nightly performances are supplemented by curated daytime pool parties and late night DJ sets to keep fans entertained all weekend long.

In addition to a full lineup of activities on-site, guests are encouraged to enrich their weekend by exploring the natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

Additionally, Phish's summer tour will pick back up on July 14 at Mansfield, MA's Xfinity Center, and will carry the band through their customary four-night stand from September 1-4 at Commerce City, CO's Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Find more information about the band's touring schedule HERE, and see below for the full summer tour routing.

Phish: Riviera Maya's ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace Cancún and Palace Resorts, who have been designated as low carbon tourism providers. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

Phish: Riviera Maya will continue to monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, the WHO and local authorities in order to prioritize the health and safety of all guests, artists and staff.

For more information about Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit here.

PHISH SUMMER TOUR 2022

July 14 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 15 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 16 - Maine Savings Amphitheatre - Bangor, ME

July 19 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 20 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 22 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

July 23 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

July 24 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

July 26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

July 27 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

July 29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

July 30 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

July 31 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

August 2 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

August 3 - Pine Knob Music Amphitheatre - Clarkston, MI

August 5 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 6 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 7 - Atlantic City Beach - Atlantic City, NJ

August 10 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

August 12 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

August 13 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

August 14 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI

September 1 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 2 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 3 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

September 4 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).