Phish Announce NYE 2023 Run at MSG

Phish has announced their annual New Year’s Eve run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, set for December 28, 29, 30, and 31.
A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, September 25 at 12 noon (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 29 at 12 noon (ET). A limited number of travel packages (hotel and tickets) will go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at Noon ET.
Phish recently performed two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC August 25 - 26, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. Both shows featured special pre-show acoustic sets with Phish’s Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, while the Saturday, August 26 performance saw Phish joined on stage by a surprise appearance from guitarist Derek Trucks.
The band also just performed their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and will resume touring in October with shows in Nashville, Dayton OH, and Chicago.
