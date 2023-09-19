Phish Announce NYE 2023 Run at MSG

Phish has announced their annual New Year’s Eve run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, set for December 28, 29, 30, and 31.

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, September 25 at 12 noon (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 29 at 12 noon (ET). A limited number of travel packages (hotel and tickets) will go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at Noon ET.

Phish recently performed two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC August 25 - 26, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. Both shows featured special pre-show acoustic sets with Phish’s Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, while the Saturday, August 26 performance saw Phish joined on stage by a surprise appearance from guitarist Derek Trucks.

The band also just performed their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and will resume touring in October with shows in Nashville, Dayton OH, and Chicago.

PHISH TOUR

OCTOBER

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

11 - Dayton, OH- Wright State University Nutter Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

DECEMBER

28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2024

21 - Quintana Roo, Mexico - Moon Palace Cancun

22 - Quintana Roo, Mexico - Moon Palace Cancun

23 - Quintana Roo, Mexico - Moon Palace Cancun

24 - Quintana Roo, Mexico - Moon Palace Cancun