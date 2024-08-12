Philadelphia's SNACKTIME Playing Support for Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After wrapping an amphitheater tour with alternative outfit Portugal. The Man, Philadelphia’s SNACKTIME have announced they’ll be supporting Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe on a handful of dates this September. The septet will also be supporting Ripe in Hartford, CT on August 22.

SNACKTIME continues to give fans what they want - more SNACKTIME. Last month, the Philadelphia natives dropped their latest single “SWEET TREAT (WILL YOU BE MY LUV?)” featuring Brooklyn-based vocalist, Alita Moses, available now across all digital streaming platforms.

The Philadelphia septet recently unleashed “SPACELUV,” which premiered earlier this year on Paste Magazine, who noted ““SPACELUV,” sounds as indebted to Parliament-Funkadelic as it does Bloc Party.” The track begins with a build-up that is meant to be listened to with the volume all the way up before taking fans on a whimsical journey once the vocals kick in. Prior to the release of “SPACELUV”, the band unveiled their debut studio singles “TOGETHER,” “I DON’T GIVE A DAMN,” and “THE HIGH LIFE,” all produced by Will Yip (Scowl, Movements, Turnstile, Bartees Strange).

Fusing elements of soul, funk, punk, pop, and R&B, SNACKTIME formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and togetherness. They quickly amassed huge crowds and became a symbol of positivity and lockdown release, while showcasing the richness of their city’s musical history and community. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, and performances at festivals including Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas, NV), Sea.Hear.Now (Asbury Park, NJ), Levitate (Marshfield, MA), Sound on Sound (Bridgeport, CT), and Eric Andre’s 40th Birthday Party (New York City).

The band recently wrapped a U.S. tour supporting Portugal. The Man, including a performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre (select dates also included Tegan & Sara). These summer shows follow the band’s biggest New York headlining show to date, June 20 at Bowery Ballroom.

Upcoming SNACKTIME tour dates can be found below:

Aug 22 - Hartford, CT - @ Hartford Live at The Old State House ^

Aug 23 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis +

Aug 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Oval (SNACKTIME headlining)

Sept 05 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl *

Sept 07 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

Sept 09 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

Sept 10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond, VA *

Sept 12 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

Sept 13 - Staten Island, NY @ Maker Park &

Sept 14 - Albany, NY @ Albany Jazz Festival

Sept 17 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center *

Sept 18 - Washington, DC @ The Hamilton Live *

Sept 19 - Waynesboro, VA @ The Foundry *

^ with Ripe

+ with Oh He Dead

& with Lee Fields

* with Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

Comments