Phantogram to Stream Sold Out Final Show of Tour

On the road in support of their fifth album, Memory Of A Day (Neon Gold Records), Phantogram's Running Through Colors North American Tour wraps up this Friday, February 28th at a sold-out show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. Fans who missed them live during the tour or want to relive their live show will be able to livestream the final show via Veeps. Streaming tickets are $11.99 and available here. Phantogram will also return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Monday, March 3rd.

Sparked by a color or song that recalls the most joyful and tragic moments in your life, a sense memory vaults you into the distant past… these subtle triggers remind us that memory isn’t confined to the mind; it lives in the body, too. The new album captures that disorienting sense of time travel with the band noting, “We put these songs together as a capsule, thinking about how a certain sound or melody can bring you back instantly to a memory of a day.”

Lauded as an experimental and alternative band and one that’s never been married to a particular genre, Phantogram have continued to change the zeitgeist for almost a decade by consistently challenging it with their signature blend of hard-hitting beats, guitar driven dark psychedelia and electronic pop. The new songs – recorded with producer John Hill, alongside special collaborators like Mikky Ekko and Dan Wilson – weave together the band’s signature mix of hazy synths, hypnotic guitars, beat-crushing drum machines and mesmerizing vocals. For the band, writing the new music was their most exciting experience creating together since their early days as a band – a rebirth for the lifelong friends, creating music freely during the recording process.

Memory Of A Day marks the latest album in Phantogram’s illustrious body of work that includes Eyelid Movies (2010), Voices (2014), Three (2016) and Ceremony (2020). The duo have collaborated with legends such as Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Billy Corgan, The Flaming Lips and Miley Cyrus, partnered with Big Boi of Outkast to form supergroup Big Grams, headlined sold out shows worldwide, became a festival staple and toured with artists including The xx, Muse, M83, alt-J, Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age and more. Since the arrival of Eyelid Movies, the duo has amassed over a billion streams, achieved a platinum-certified single, two gold-certified singles, and more.

Photo credit: Brent Goldman

