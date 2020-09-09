Petit Biscuit Reveals 'Drivin' Through The Night' LP

Watch the new official video below!

French producer, composer, and songwriter Petit Biscuit steps into the role of assured frontman on his project with the lead single off his forthcoming LP: "Drivin Thru The Night". Featuring whimsical vocals that document a night of intense longing and soul-searching, Petit Biscuit complements the sung tone with shimmering electro-pop production that highlights his maturation from teen wunderkind to bonafide auteur. The track comes alongside a cinematic music video where Petit Biscuit escapes the club with a mysterious woman, chased through the streets by nameless antagonists before eventually finding shelter at a stunning skyline view.

Petit Biscuit explains his newest "is first about freedom. A lonely man is wandering through the streets, living how he wants and going where he wants until he finds his lonely alter-ego. They are sharing what most people would call the beginning of a love story...I would simply call it complicity. Most people would also think they need love to exist but it's wrong. You can live and exist by yourself. You don't need anyone else. I've been writing all the lyrics in Iceland, where I was isolated for months. I was missing my loved ones but at the same time, I didn't feel any pressure from anyone, so I had this idea of this lonely man, who's obviously me, and all that story around."

A multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer, Petit Biscuit has converted his classically trained talents into critical acclaim over the course of his career. With a debut album, Presence, that charted worldwide in 2017, he's also wowed audiences on the live circuit with performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and HARD, plus his own sold-out headline tour dates around the world. 2019 saw the release of single, "We Were Young", topping 40 million collective streams with a music video featuring gorgeous cinematic shots that track nostalgic dreams of longing and love. Most recently, Petit Biscuit kicked off the summer with I Leave Again, a collaboration with longtime friend Shallou. The song and its lyric video captivated fans and tastemakers, speeding to 22 million global streams and receiving global support from the likes of triple j, SiriusXM Chill, and Virgin.

Other highlights of Petit Biscuit's career include over 1 billion Spotify streams, being awarded best live performer at the NRJ DJ Awards 2018, a primetime national TV performance on the esteemed French music award ceremony Les Victoires de la Musique 2018, covering Phoenix's "1901" on triple j's essential Like A Version series, and international radio support from KCRW to SiriusXM Chill to Triple J.

"Drivin Thru The Night" arrives September 9th via Petit Biscuit's self-run, wholly independent label Écurie.

Watch the official music video here:

