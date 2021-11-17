Petey Adds New Song 'Perfect Teeth' to Debut Album 'Lean Into Life'

Today, the Los Angeles-based artist Petey added a new song "Perfect Teeth" to his debut album Lean Into Life that was released in September via Terrible Records. On November 26, Petey will begin his first-ever headline tour which is completely sold out and will make stops at the 780-person capacity Echoplex in Los Angeles and two nights at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn. Find a full list of tour dates below or at Petey's website.

This week, The New Yorker published a profile of Petey by Kelefa Sannah that discussed his journey from living in a homemade tent in Los Angeles to releasing his debut album and finding success on TikTok.

"This is a song called 'Perfect Teeth.' It's a song about accepting a dissociative state as a new normal and just going with it. I recorded it with acoustic guitar and piano," explains Petey about the song.

Lean Into Life has been praised by The Needle Drop, Buzzbands.LA, UPROXX and more. Billboard called the single "We Go On Walks" "an identifiable strain of indie rock on which he delivers thought-provoking lyrics about the most mundane of situations."

UPROXX spoke with Petey about his debut album and said, "on the title-track - a highlight of the new material - Petey somehow showcases a four-on-the-floor beat, vocal manipulation, his beloved Brock-ian yelp, drug references, and reflective moments that hit on the carefree uncertainty of youth without cluttering the tune."

Petey's TikTok account has amassed more than one million followers and with more than 100 million views, and has featured talent such as Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir.

Listen to the new single here: