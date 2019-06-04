Peter More Announces Summer Tour Dates

Austin based artist Peter More has announced new summer tour dates with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Big Head Todd & The Monsters beginning today in Solano Beach, CA and including a date in New York City at City Winery. See below for the full tour schedule.



More is supporting the release of his latest EP Shoulder, a collection of songs recorded at the same time as his debut album Beautiful Disrepair. The record was produced by Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and happens to be the first full-length produced by Fagen (outside Steely Dan and Walker Becker's 1994 solo record). Watch and share the video for title track "Shoulder" here.



Over the years, Peter More and his bandmates have called many places home. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, More joined forces with Spanish flamenco guitarist José Juan Poyatos, Mexican bassist Diego Noyola, and French-American drummer Adrien Faunce in San Miguel de Allende, the colonial arts haven three hours north of Mexico City. There, the band began to record with prolific drummer Rick Shlosser (who played on many Van Morrison and James Taylor classics, among hundreds of other credits).



A chance encounter with Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, who happened to be visiting San Miguel, led to Fagen producing More's debut album, "Beautiful Disrepair," (released in August 2018), and a follow-up EP released In April entitled "Shoulder" comprised of three songs held back from the LP. Featuring the anthemic title track "Shoulder" and two b-sides -- "What We Used to Be" and "Marlene (Featuring Amy Helm)", the Shoulder EP is a precisely executed work highlighting Fagen's indelible style with More's original lyrics that fusing together his many creative and geographic influences.

Peter More On Tour:



June 4 - Solano Beach, CA - Belly Up %

June 5 - Solano Beach, CA - Belly Up %

June 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot %

June 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre %

June 22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

June 23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom *

June 26 - New York, NY - City Winery %

June 27 - Plattsburgh, NY - Strand Center for the Arts %

June 28 - Albany, NY - The Egg %

June 29 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer %

July 20 - San Miguel De Allende, Mexico - Hacienda Los Arcángeles

August 1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Jams On The Sand



% = with Toad The Wet Sprocket

* = with Big Head Todd & Monsters + Toad The Wet Sprocket





