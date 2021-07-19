Peter Gregson Set To Release 'Patina'

Renowned composer, cellist and Deutsche Grammophon recording artist, Peter Gregson is set to release his new album, Patina September 10th. Patina is the world's first album specifically recorded and designed for Dolby Atmos listening.

With a prolific career that includes scoring for multiple films, video games, TV series, as well as acclaimed album releases, Peter Gregson turns his attention to the power of melodies on Patina, and how these can still be felt even when they aren't heard. The album is also a radical attempt at conveying sound as honestly as possible, with Gregson using advanced recording techniques to bring listeners up-close to him and his cello in an intimate encounter.

'Patina' is Peter Gregson's most expansive and expressive work to date, featuring an astonishing array of analogue electronic instruments, a string ensemble and his unique solo cello, brought together to to covey the intimacy and accuracy of sound. Patina is also the world's first album specifically recorded and designed for Dolby Atmos audio . Peter Gregson used this incredible new technology to place each instrument, each sound in its own place. The listener is always in the center of the sound, creating a feeling of sitting right next to Peter's instrument.

Patina will be released via Deutsche Grammophon on September 10th.

See Peter Gregson performing title track "Patina":