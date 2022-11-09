Pet Needs Add 2023 Dates To Meet High Demand

With demand for PET NEEDS surging through the roof, the Essex punk/rock risers are delighted to add new dates for 2023 to their breathless touring schedule.

With tickets flying off the back of their explosive supporting slots with Frank Turner across the UK recently, many of their remaining 2022 shows are now either "sold-out" or on "low-ticket warnings".

While some fans will have to be quick to catch them before the year is out, those in Norwich, Cambridge, Reading, Ipswich, Oxford and Liverpool can take comfort that the band will be coming to town in the new year as part of Independent Venue Week 2023.

PET NEEDS 2022/23 TOUR DATES

-2022-

DECEMBER

6 BIRMINGHAM Dead Wax*

7 CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach*

8 BRISTOL Exchange*

9 LONDON The Grace* - SOLD OUT &

12 SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners - LOW TICKET WARNING &

13 LEEDS Hyde Park Book Club &

14 MANCHESTER Gullivers &

15 NOTTINGHAM Bodega - LOW TICKET WARNING &

16 COLCHESTER Arts Centre - SOLD OUT

(w/ Sean McGowan + Ecto Peach + Oxbowlake)

-2023-

JANUARY

30 NORWICH Voodoo Daddy's

31 CAMBRIDGE The Blue Moon

FEBRUARY

01 READING The Face Bar

02 IPSWICH The Smokehouse

03 OXFORD The Bullingdon

04 LIVERPOOL Jimmy's

*w/ Tundra || & w/ Bridget

The upcoming live dates come in support of PET NEEDS showstopping second album 'Primetime Entertainment', out now via Xtra Mile Recordings. Produced by touring mate and punk icon Frank Turner, the album features singles "Lost Again", "Fear For The Whole Damn World" and "Get On The Roof".

Written and recorded in just 11 months after signing with Xtra Mile Recordings for their acclaimed debut 'Fractured Party Music', the band's latest album is a discernibly more personal effort than its party-primed predecessor. Dealing with feelings of fear, fatigue, adrenaline, failing and determination,'Primetime Entertainment' proved to be a record of profound psychological and musical discovery for PET NEEDS that has produced a transfixing listening experience.

Proudly dubbed by the band as "our 'London Calling'", the new album has already been attracting warm reviews with NARC Magazine praising it as a record of "joyous experimentation" (⅘). Stream the album in full now, here: https://orcd.co/primetimeentertainment

Catch PET NEEDS touring 'Primetime Entertainment' across the UK in 2022 and 2023. Tickets here.