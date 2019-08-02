Pet Fangs Share Rock Anthem SHE'S ALRIGHT

New Orleans-based garage-pop group Pet Fangs today release their latest single "She's Alright" from their upcoming full-length album release, Ultra Deluxe, available on August 16. The new song is a slow-burning rock anthem that builds into an epic crescendo accompanied by a cinematic piano scape. The track debuted earlier this week on Northern Transmissions, who said, "the atmospheric-soul driven tune, will definitely want you to pour a summery beverage."

"She's Alright" stems from a time of major change that urged the bandmates to come together in support of one another as a family. In an exclusive with Northern Transmissions, Joe Stark explained, "'She's Alright' was born at our studio in Louisiana one night when I had to leave to come home to my wife, who was pregnant at the time. It was a time in my life when my artistic tendencies were causing a serious strain on my marriage. In any case, when the guys checked in, I just said 'she's alright' and they started writing it while I was home. I can't remember if they were reluctant to show me or not, but when they did, I was blown away. I wrote another two verses and it all came together. This is my favorite song on the record. I feel like we had a lot of really inspired moments recording it."

Pet Fangs' music represents something new. It's equal parts attitude, atmosphere, and adventurousness, glued together by four songwriters whose rock 'n roll pedigree lends edge and electricity to their spacey pop music. As their new album nears release, fans can expect a fresh, evolved sound that encapsulates everything the band has experienced together on personal, musical, and sometimes comical bases.

From the start, Pet Fangs have embraced change. The guys switched instruments often. They switched recording studios, too, looking to chase down different sounds in a string of ever-changing environments. In doing so, they approached their new music like a rock group. They focused on hooks, grooves, and riffs, playing organic instruments along the way. Real instruments were sonically manipulated. Live drums were joined by programmed loops. Synthesizers and vocal effects were added to the mix. It was a no-limits approach to pop music, blending the influence of older decades with current sounds and rules-free experimentation. Joining them throughout the studio process was producer, engineer, and honorary "ghost member," Justin Tocket, who manned the recording console and collaborated on new material during its earliest stages.

The guys relish in lyrics that analyze and sometimes poke fun in clichés, comparable to the likes of Lonely Island or Chromeo, but also find space to declare their emotions in a way that "are simple yet powerful, and underscore the passion and honest talent that the band brings to their music" (Ones to Watch).Musically the group play around with riffs and beats that call back to 80s popular music, but ultimately take all the best parts and blend those with their own New Orleans-infused rock aesthetic that adds a vibrant texture to the pop genre.

For more information on Pet Fangs and their upcoming release Ultra Deluxe, visit petfangs.comand follow them on social media @petfangs.





