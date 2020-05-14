Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Announces Full Lineup

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam organizers thrilled fans and the touring world last week, when Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd were announced as the headliners for this year's event, which Billboard Magazine named one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals." Today, the exciting full lineup was revealed for the 8th annual Country On The Coast festival, set for September 4-6, 2020 at Frank Brown Park in beautiful Panama City Beach.

Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, CJ Solar and Frank Ray are scheduled for Friday, September 4th. Cole Swindell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jordan Davis, Tenille Townes, Shy Carter and Alex Hall round out Saturday's lineup. Brothers Osborne, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd, Shelly Fairchild and the Pepsi Southern Original winner will entertain on the final day.

Tickets for the three-day event are available now at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

"The enthusiasm we've seen through ticket sales and comments on social media since we announced the headliners last week has been nothing short of amazing," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "There's nothing like seeing your favorite artists on stage, and we've put endless hours into coming up with a lineup we feel our Jammers will love."

The health and wellness of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam artists, fans, vendors and staff is of the utmost importance. Hand washing stations will be placed in convenient locations throughout the festival area, and touch points such as railings, chairs and portable toilets will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day. A deep cleaning will be used on touch points each evening after the festival grounds are cleared. The implementation of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands replaces traditional printed or e-tickets and eliminates the exchange of cash at vendor booths.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure this is a fun and safe event for everyone who comes through our gates," said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon. "Our beautiful beaches are open, and we can't wait to gather together to hear some incredible music."

General Admission tickets are currently $139, and Military tickets and the new First Responder/Medical Personnel passes are only $119 for all three days. VIP Pit tickets are $429, Golden Circle are $699 and Side Stage tickets are currently $1,150. Early entry passes will be available for $75. The popular and very limited three-day General Parking and Platinum Parking passes are $50 and $75, respectively, and are available now.

The exclusive Skybox Tables accommodate 8-12 patrons and offer unparalleled views of the stage. Guests have access to the Side Stage, Golden Circle and VIP Pit areas, a crossover walkway and air-conditioned VIP restrooms. The Skybox Tables also include six drink coupons per seat, per day, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a dedicated cocktail staff and two VIP parking passes per table.

Shuttles offer transportation to the festival grounds from convenient locations throughout Panama City Beach. The Shuttle Passes are $50 and are complimentary for Preferred Lodging, VIP Pit, Golden Circle, Side Stage and Skybox ticket holders.

Details on all ticket levels, parking passes and shuttles are available HERE.

Finance packages with easy payment plans are also being offered, and details can be found at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Jammers are encouraged to follow Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam at www.GulfCoastJam.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for special announcements about the 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.





