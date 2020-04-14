Pennsylvania Recording Artist, Jerry Hludzik Dies In Philadelphia

Famed musician, songwriter and producer Jerry Hludzik died in Christiana, PA, near Philadelphia, after a long struggle with frontotemporal dementia. He lived in West Chester, PA and died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12th in the presence of his beloved wife Annie Sheafer Hludzik.



He is survived by his son Eli Hludzik, daughter Abby Falberg, step daughter Tyler Ottinger and his grandchildren Avery Hludzik, Jacob and Zachary Falberg. He is also survived by Barbara Budda, mother to Eli and Abby, his niece Nikole Bean, her children, and his brother's love Mary Ann Mahon. Jerry will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great friend and talented musician. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert and parents John and Irene Hludzik.



Jerry Hludzik grew up in Jeddo, PA, (near Hazleton, PA), one of the state's many rough-and-tumble anthracite coal region towns that scatter the northeastern state's landscape. He formed his first band, The Odd Powers in nearby Freeland, PA and later joined legendary Hazleton, PA local bands, Happiness and Moses. The ambitious bassist and singer began performing and writing in-earnest while still in his early teens.



Hludzik graduated from M. M. I. Prep in 1969 as a star athlete but that reputation was far overshadowed by that of a promising rock musician on-the-rise. He went on to study at Luzerne County Community College where he fatefully met Bill Kelly, co-founder of the famed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA-based psychedelic/progressive rock group, The Buoys.

On April 17, 1971, their controversial song "Timothy" hit the Billboard Top-40 charts at #17! The song was penned by Rupert Holmes, "Escape (The Pina Colada Song,)" and reportedly loosely-based on the widely-reported and legendary Shepton Mine Disaster. The event attracted world-wide media coverage near Hazleton, PA in 1963 and occurred near Hludzik's hometown. The lyrics implied cannibalism and the rock press and fans had a field day interpreting the song's intent. Their follow-up single "Give Up Your Guns" also made the Billboard Top-100. The Buoys recorded another project for Polydor Records before disbanding in the mid-70's.

Jerry and Bill quickly rebounded and in 1977, after longtime friend, Michael Stahl, dispatched a demo tape to Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine and his production company partner, Rufus' David "Hawk" Wolinski. The producers quickly signed the now duo-structured Jerry-Kelly band to CBS/Epic Records. In 1978 Epic released their debut album Somebody Else's Dream. CBS Records decided to change the band's name for their follow-up album and they became Dakota.



1980 became a watershed year for Dakota as Hludzik and Kelly returned to the Billboard charts with the single "If It Takes All Night" reaching #78. Most importantly, Stahl again stepped in to help by securing Dakota the coveted opening act slot for Queen's The Game Tour, a 35-city run of America's top concert venues.

The band returned to writing and recording and in 1983 released yet another album on MCA Records, Runaway, with help from members of Toto, Chicago and top L.A. session players and personnel.

After the partners split in the mid-80's, Jerry Hludzik continued to write songs. He was signed to MCA Music Publishing in Nashville, TN, as a songwriter, and scored album cuts by the Oak Ridge Boys.



He continued to record and perform live as a solo artist and with Dakota, along with the late Rick Manwiller and son Eli Hludzik on drums until his illness. Jerry Hludzik and Bill Kelly remained lifelong friends and partners.



Donations can be made to the Jerry Hludzik Memorial Songwriter Fund at http://gf.me/u/xw724g.





