Penelope Isles Shares New Single Ahead of Album Release

Penelope Isles, the project of UK-born and bred siblings, co-songwriters and co-vocalists Lily and Jack Wolter, will release their sophomore album Which Way To Happy on November 5th, and today they share one final single before the record is out.

Album highlight "Terrified" follows previous tracks "Sailing Still," "Iced Gems" and "Sudoku," and is a reflection on anxiety set to a dreamy sunburst of psychedelic jangle-pop.

Preorder the new album here.

As frontman Jack Wolter explains: "It's about those days when you're dying inside but have to pop out to the shop, bumping into someone, having to put on a magic show, pretending to appear that everything is OK. It's a song that has such a happy-fun-summery exterior but lyrically is totally the opposite. It's one of self-doubt, displacement and finding something really terrifying to handle. Sometimes we hide a lot behind ourselves. 'Terrified' was an outlet for me to be able to tackle scary thoughts and worries in more of an abstract way. Things can seem impossible to talk about and articulate sometimes. I feel that making this album has enabled me and my sister Lily to open up a lot more and be honest with our songs as it just makes them so much more real."

Which Way To Happy is the follow up to Penelope Isles' 2018 debut Until The Tide Creeps In. It was produced by Jack, mixed by Dave Fridmann, and will be released on November 5th via Bella Union.

Listen to the new single here: