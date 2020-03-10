Pearl Jam Cancels Upcoming North American Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

According to Variety, Pearl Jam has postponed its upcoming North American tour due to concerns of coronavirus.

A statement was released by the band's lead singer Eddie Vedder, who said, "We've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate."

"We are so sorry...and deeply upset," he continued. "If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you."

The tour was set to visit 14 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Oakland. It was set to kick off March 18 in Toronto.

The band plans to reschedule its tour at a later date. For now, Pearl Jam's summer tour in Europe will go on as planned.

Read more on Variety.





