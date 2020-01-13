Pearl Jam Announces New Album Release Date & Tour Dates

Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band's first studio album since GRAMMY award-winning Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.

Gigatonis available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com. The first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants", will be released in the coming weeks.

"Making this record was a long journey," explains Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Gigaton's cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19. Full tour dates follow.

Pearl Jam's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour. Full details at: pearljam.com/tour.

Pearl Jam Spring 2020 Tour Dates





