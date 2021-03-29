Paul Alexander Low Will Release New Single 'Shine'

Folk-Pop artist Paul Alexander Low is due to release his new single 'Shine' on Friday 23rd April 2021. The lead single to his debut album 'Sunshine After The Rain'. Mastered by Damon Sawyer and Ed Truckell with the track featuring well-known session musicians Jeremy Stacey (Noel Gallagher, Robbie Williams & Ryan Adams) and Simon Johnson (Tom Jones). After seeing support from previous singles across radio and press outlets including the likes of BBC Radio Tees, Amazing Radio and Folking, Paul Alexander Low is ready to release 'Shine' in aid of the mental health charity MIND.

'Shine' was conceived during the first lockdown in 2020 after Paul was left in awe over the risk and sacrifice frontline workers faced in fighting the pandemic. The track aims to recognise and thank frontline workers, as their courage and persistence have been a shining light in an otherwise dark year. Paul encapsulates the mood of the nation with his upbeat vocal performance that gradually gets added to with the use of a choir rising up in the background, conveying a sense of hope and optimism. The instrumentation follows this theme as it builds throughout the track, finally crescendoing into a powerful driven guitar solo.

Paul Alexander Low decided that 100% of the proceeds made from the track would go to the mental health charity MIND. An issue that often gets overlooked especially during lockdown as physical health took priority. For many, the strains of lockdown and the growing economic fallout has inevitably affected people's mental health. Support and the ability to talk to someone is needed now more than ever, and MIND are well placed to support the mental health and wellbeing of a widely affected population.

Paul says "I hope I can do a little bit to recognise the efforts of many frontline workers and raise money for a charity that supports the mental health and wellbeing of a widely affected population."

With his album 'Sunshine After The Rain' due for release later this year and the prospect of gigging once lockdown restrictions are eased, this won't be the last you hear of Paul Alexander Low. Available on all major platforms including Paul's website.