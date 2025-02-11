Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Unveil North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have announced they will be hitting the road this spring for a string of North American headlining tour dates. Starting in Palm Springs on April 11, and all following dates with special guests The Vindys, this 26-date run follows a busy 2024 for the chart-topping pair, who recently announced their forthcoming children's book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!

Featuring illustrations by Tiffany Everett, My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! will be published this fall by Sourcebooks, and is an ode to the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren everywhere. Its lyrical story highlights how grandparents can "rock" in a variety of ways or by just being themselves. For tickets and more information, go to here.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/11 - Agua Caliente Casino - Palm Springs, CA

04/19 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX*

04/22 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX*

04/23 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX*

04/25 - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino - Biloxi, MS*

04/26 - Graceland Soundstage - Memphis, TN*

04/29 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC*

05/01 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL*

05/02 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center - Fort Myers, FL*

05/04 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC*

05/06 - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA*

05/07 - Virginia Beach Dome - Virginia Beach, VA*

05/09 - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences - Charleston, WV*

05/10 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI*

05/12 - Warner Theatre - Erie, PA*

05/14 - The Lyric Baltimore - Baltimore, MD*

05/16 - Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Event Center - Verona, NY*

05/17 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Grand Ballroom - Niagara Falls, ON*

05/20 - Kirby Center for the Performing Arts - Wilkes Barre, PA*

05/21 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY*

05/23 - Mershon Auditorium - Columbus, OH*

05/24 - Centennial Terrace - Sylvania, OH*

05/27 - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH*

05/29 - Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum - Windsor, ON*

05/30 - Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, IN *

06/01 - Freeman Arts Pavillion - Selbyville, DE*

*w/ special guests The Vindys

About Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans' hearts on their own terms. Her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children."

Their stunning achievements are a testament to their vision. Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY awards. They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People's Choice Award, a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and in 2022 became Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Comments