Partywithray Drops New Single 'Get It'

Los Angeles producer partywithray drops "Get It," a thumping tech-house single that marks his first release of the year. The vocal chops of a quirky sample chant "yeah, yeah, yeah, I get it" over lasers and a walloping bassline. Meant for sunny days ahead, "Get It" releases on March 25th, 2022.

Referred to as the "dada technicolor hipster of swag house," partywithray burst onto the scene in October 2019 with his Zhu collaboration, "Came For The Low," on Astralwerks Records. The Los Angeles native sees himself as the bratty stepkid of Prince and Fisher, blending his slyly unique sense of fun with his irresistible house tracks.

partywithray has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Escape Halloween, and Lights All Night; received sync placements in Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Letterkenny; and ESPN, and performed alongside SIDEPIECE, Tiesto, and Green Velvet. His 2021 #PARTYSTARTERS EP featured another collaborative track with Zhu-"Lil Mama," the pair's third joint venture, has received over 2.5 million streams since its release. With support from Anna Lunoe, Oliver Heldens, Claptone, and more, partywithray isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Listen to the new single here: