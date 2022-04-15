Parov Stelar Captivates With New Original Production 'Fire'

Parov Stelar returns with 'Fire', a new lead single that directly follows up the revered Austrian creative force's recently-released track 'Toxic Lover'.

With releases such as 'Candy Girl' and it Late Night Mix already under his belt, the talent primes himself for his forthcoming full-length album 'Moonlight Love Affair', slated to drop at the tail end of this month. Out now via his own imprint Etage Noir Recordings, 'Fire' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The nearly two-and-a-half minute track kicks off with a pulsating beat, serving as a prime accompaniment to the plucked guitar strings that take up much of the sonic space. A western-like ambiance sets the atmosphere for the beginning half of the track, and is joined with a commanding vocal performance that is both cerebral and haunting.

Additionally, Parov Stelar's masterful synth manipulation is on full display from start-to-finish, showcasing his highly impressive versatility in the studio as he seamlessly blends a plethora of genres with an astute ease. In all, 'Fire' is a stellar new addition to the esteemed talent's back-catalog, and sets an exciting glimpse as to what fans and listeners alike can expect with the imminent release of 'Moonlight Love Affair' later this month.

Marcus Fuereder, know professionally as Parov Stelar, is an established Austrian musician who has pioneered the 'electro swing' genre since his debut EP 'Kisskiss' was released in 2004. Over time, his work has been featured in various movie and TV shows, as well as advertisements for Audi, Colgate, Google, Target, and many more.

To-date, he's released ten full-length albums and over twenty EPs, with staunch support stemming from Klingande, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, and Lana Del Rey, to name just a few. He's also graced the decks of venerated events such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and more.

The chart-topping act has also pursued other mediums such as visual art, having recently presented a summer museum exhibition last year with 25 large-format paintings in his hometown of Linz. Additionally, his 2012 hit 'Booty Swing' has been officially implemented into the TikTok app in-full, playing each time one chooses the 'Hollywood Makeup Effect', a highly impressive feat for any musician.

Listen to the new single here: