Parker McCollum Set To Release New EP 'Hollywood Gold' October 16

Parker co-wrote five of the six songs on Hollywood Gold including the previously released track “Young Man's Blues”

MCA Nashville's rising star Parker McCollum announces today he will release his new EP, Hollywood Gold, October 16. Parker co-wrote five of the six songs on Hollywood Gold including the previously released track "Young Man's Blues" as well as his current Top 15 single "Pretty Heart." Hollywood Gold was produced by award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Jon Randall Stewart.

The title, Hollywood Gold, continues to showcase Parker's unique bond with his grandfather as Hollywood Gold was the name of a horse his grandfather owned decades ago. Fans can learn more about the backstory of Hollywood Gold HERE.

"To say I'm excited for my fans to listen to this new project, Hollywood Gold, is an understatement," shares Parker. "I'm always striving to become a better songwriter and I feel like my songwriting on this EP is some of my best to date."

A native of Austin, Texas, Parker has made a strong impression on critics and fans alike. American Songwriter notes, "he teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom, taking cues from rule breakers like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves" while Rolling Stone adds, "Parker is a no-holds-barred, confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales." Parker continues to rack up impressive streaming numbers recently crossing over 350M total career domestic streams.

Parker has been named a SiriusXM Highway Finds Artist and has previously been selected as an Artist to Watch by CMT, Rolling Stone, SiriusXM, MusicRow and Sounds Like Nashville. A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker began building a following in 2015 with his album The Limestone Kid. The track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart - no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician - but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's RiverStage and two sold-out night at Billy Bob's along the way. Born in Conroe, TX, the 27-year-old entrepreneurially-spirited artist bridges the gap between Texas' homegrown music scene and Nashville's country-industry headquarters.

For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.parkermccollum.com

