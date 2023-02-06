Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parker McCollum Kicks Off His 2023 Touring Schedule with Sold Out Shows

Parker has several tour dates listed throughout the year – tickets available now.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Parker McCollum has become one of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, blazing his own path while remaining true to the genre's traditions.

The multi-Platinum singer/songwriter, recognized for delivering electrifying stage shows, is keeping his fans on their feet night after night. Kicking off his 2023 tour, Parker played to sold-out crowds in both Detroit, MI and Cincinnati, OH over the weekend packing out both venues with Country music fans eager to see him do what he does best.

Recently, Parker released the scenic music video (directed by Jim Wright) for his current single, "Handle On You," giving fans a look at his hometown in Texas and what it's like coping with the push and pull that comes with a life on the road. The single is currently Top 15 at Country radio and has amassed over 80 million global streams to date.

Be sure to check out all of Parker's upcoming tour dates throughout the year - tickets available here.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified premiere single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."

MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.

McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Last year, Parker also scored his first-ever CMA Award as a nominee in the "New Artist of the Year" category.

Photo Credit: Chris Kleinmeier



