Pam Ross Releases New Americana Single 'Two Shots Of Tequila'

"Two Shots of Tequila" is the latest single off of Ross's upcoming album, "When Therapy Fails," due out later this year.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Pam Ross Releases New Americana Single 'Two Shots Of Tequila'

Pam Ross Releases New Americana Single 'Two Shots Of Tequila'

Americana singer-songwriter Pam Ross is set to release her newest single, "Two Shots of Tequila," on June 16th (MTS Records.) The single is the follow-up to her well-received Top 20 ITunes UK Rock Song, "Falling off the Merry Go Round." Both songs have been climbing the radio/fan-voted Independent Music Network charts.

Pam says, "Instead of the 'poor me, my life is over because the person I love left me' scenario, I tried to take a slightly more positive approach. It's about someone drinking tequila to help ease the pain of a failed relationship, which they know they will get over in time. People change and things don't always work out as planned. It's about recognizing the pain and knowing you'll survive. You just need time...and a few shots to get through it."

Pam Ross is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist originally from Pittsburgh, PA, and currently residing in North Carolina. She has also spent time living in Nashville and Houston. Throughout her career, she has consistently been praised for creating a unique style of music that blends her influences of rock, americana, and country into what fans call "Pam Music".

"Two Shots of Tequila" is the latest single off of Ross's upcoming album, "When Therapy Fails," due out later this year.

Pam Ross has created a style of music all her own. She blends her influences of rock, americana, and country into something fans are calling Pam Music. In June 2022, she gathered up some incredible musicians and began recording ten songs at Goodluck Studio in Chapel Hill, NC. The album is called "When Therapy Fails" and her first single, "Fire In The Hole," was released November 28. The music video followed on Jan 6 and the song received rave reviews from radio and top playlisters. The music video, produced by Rob Underhill and Evelyn Putnam, received Official Selection in the Europe Music Awards and has also been nominated for Best Music Video in the Carolina Film Festival 2023 and the Franklin Flix Indie Film Festival 2023.

For more information, please visit https://pamrossmusic.com/home.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Allan Harris to Release First Live Album In Over A Decade: LIVE AT THE BLUE LLAMA Photo
Allan Harris to Release First Live Album In Over A Decade: LIVE AT THE BLUE LLAMA

Renowned vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris will release his new album, Live at Blue LLama.

2
Blitz Union Releases New Single Freak Anthem Photo
Blitz Union Releases New Single 'Freak Anthem'

Blitz Union has released their new single 'Freak Anthem'.

3
The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of Rise And Fall Photo
The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall'

Available for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition of the album features a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. A digital version of the record, which features new animated artwork, is available now on streaming services.

4
Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album No Failure Photo
Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'

GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released his second full-length album, No Failure. The music video for the album’s title track is also out now and made its broadcast premiere on BET Gospel. Melvin’s album encourages listeners to never give up on their faith even during life’s darkest moments.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE