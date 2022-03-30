Paloma's Reimagining Of Edwin Starr's 'War' Hits All Platforms April 1

Fresh off of her debut album, Thirteen, Paloma Dineli Chesky, the fourteen-year-old vocal phenomenon with a sultry powerful voice way beyond her years will be releasing her new single "War," a reimagining of Edwin Starr's classic hit, on April 1st. Paloma is one of New York's most engaging young artists.

At such a young age, Paloma has already been a guest artist at Jazz at Lincoln Center for three years, had solo shows in New York City at Zinc Jazz & the Triad Theater, and was a featured composer and soloist with the New York Philharmonic.