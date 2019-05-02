Palehound Unmasks Self-Love With WORTHY Video via PAPER

Today, Boston-based trio Palehound have unveiled a new song/video "Worthy" off their forthcoming album via PAPER Magazine. With "Worthy," prolific singer/songwriter Ellen Kempner continues to imbue her thoughtful narrative voice on the much-anticipated album Black Friday due out June 7on Polyvinyl Record Co. It speaks to the challenge of navigating self-confidence issues in relationships, and delicately showcases Kempner's lyrical finesse ("And I've won over your mother, darling/And I've won over your sister too/And I won over your father, darling/And I still don't feel worthy of you").



Detailed by Kempner, the song is "about feeling unworthy of love even within a relationship. It's about years of being conditioned to hate my body and the shock of finding someone who isn't telling me to change. Choosing to believe the person who believes in you is a wild journey especially when it correlates with ebb and flow of a partnership. The video, directed by Robert Kolodny, is a continuation of the video for "Aaron". It's the same characters but in this one I am mask-less and talking my way towards my companion, our shrinking distance represented by a string that ties us together."



Watch / Share Worthy Video HERE.'

The third full-length from Palehound is a finespun exploration of all the forms that love can take: love between friends, love for people no longer in your life, love in the face of self-hate, love that endures through major life changes or through many tiny catastrophes. With Black Friday building off the emotional complexity of its predecessor, Palehound hope that the album might help others to work through their own troubles in life and love of all kinds. "Making music's always been a therapeutic thing for me-that's such a big part of the reason why I do it in the first place," says Kempner. "What I always want to do with my songs is to help people heal in some way, or come to some new understanding about whatever it is that they're going through. Even if it's just hearing a song and feeling less alone than they were before, that would mean so much to me." Palehound announced Black Friday alongside lead single/video "Aaron," a song Kempner wrote for her partner in the midst of his transitioning process, and previously shared "Killer" which debuted via NPR All Songs Considered.



Palehound examine the intricacies of friendship and partnership all throughoutBlack Friday, handling the subject with a level of attention rarely found in pop songs. Co-produced by Kempner and Gabe Wax (Beirut, Soccer Mommy), she and her bandmates Jesse Weiss (drums) and Larz Brogan (bass) recorded at Panoramic House in Stinson Beach, California, tracking most of the songs live and breathing a new vitality into Palehound's elegantly detailed sound.



Palehound is set to continue her ascent as one of the most compelling voices in indie rock and will follow the release of the new album wit h a North American Tour alongside Big Thief. Be sure to catch Palehound's electrifying live show coming to a city near you! Tour dates below and HERE.

National Fall Tour Dates

# = w/ Big Thief



10/11: New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

10/12: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom #

10/13: Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre #

10/15: Montreal, QC @ Le Tulipe #

10/16: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

10/17: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

10/18: Chicago, IL @ Metro #

10/19: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

10/21: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

10/24: Portland @ Crystal Ballroom #

10/25: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

10/26: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

10/28: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

10/30: Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

11/01: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

11/02: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #

11/04: Austin, TX @ Stubb's #

11/05: Dallas, TX @ Trees #

11/07: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

11/08: Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

11/09: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/10: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

11/11: Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre #

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez





