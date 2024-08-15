Pale Waves Release New 'Gravity' Single from Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buzzy, critically acclaimed UK darlings Pale Waves have released their new single and video “Gravity” from their upcoming fourth studio album Smitten out September 27 via Dirty Hit. The bright, guitar-laden single pulls from lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie’s own experiences of dating a woman who was struggling with her sexuality and couldn’t choose between their relationship or her religion.

“‘Gravity’ is about a woman who chose Jesus over me,” shares Heather. “It took the longest of all of the songs on the album to finish, I think we must have rewritten it millions of times to get it to where it is now.”

“Gravity” follows the release of lead single “Perfume,” which premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. PRESS HERE to watch the dreamy, official video for the sapphic single which finds the band in a hazy, lovestruck fairytale and is reminiscent of bands like The Cure and The Cranberries. Pale Waves also released their breakup anthem “Glasgow” which finds Heather lamenting about fleeing Glasgow after being jilted at the altar.

Produced by Iain Berryman (Wolf Alice, Florence and the Machine, beabadoobee) and written between the US and UK over a two-year period, Smitten blends the band’s timeless indie rock with a new wave of romantic nostalgia to celebrate Pale Waves’ newfound level of confidence, freedom, and self-acceptance while they reflect on their roots and explore themes of vulnerability, love, sexuality, queerness, finding yourself, moving on, and growing up. PRESS HERE to pre-order Smitten.

Borrowing from all of Pale Waves’ previous albums – and deviating from the rebellious pop punk sound of 2022 album Unwanted - to create something entirely new, Smitten is their realest and most grounded record to date and captures the excitement and euphoria as well as the confusion and pain of early queer relationships. Smitten is lyrically preoccupied with past lives and sees Heather Baron-Gracie reflecting upon her roots and finding herself in a headspace where she could finally breathe and reflect.

“I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago,” Heather shares. “When I fall in love, I fall deep, and it’s interesting to me that you can feel so fascinated and smitten with someone and then they can become a total stranger. So I feel like Smitten really summarized perfectly what I felt for others at a certain point.”

Recently wrapping a North American tour with PVRIS, Pale Waves will be hitting the road in October for their UK headline tour which will make stops in major cities across the country and includes a hometown performance at Neighbourhood Festival as well as a stop at London’s Outernet. PRESS HERE for tickets.

Photo credit: Kelsi Luck

