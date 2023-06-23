PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'

Parisian indie rockers, PÆRISH have released another new single and music video called “The Luck You Had” today, taken from their upcoming new album ‘You’re in both dreams (and you’re scared)’, to be released August 18, 2023 via SideOneDummy Records. Watch the new music video below!

“This one might be the most unique on the album as we had to entirely re-write it in Philly with Will Yip,” says the band on the new single out today. “It was a completely different song when we brought it to him and he helped us make it new and intimate. I could never have imagined where it was going to go. This song will forever be attached to Studio 4.”

“The Luck You Had” follows “Daydreaming” and “Houses Of American Style”, which both can be found on ‘You’re in both dreams (and you’re scared)’.

PÆRISH’s new songs have been featured on Spotify Rock playlists such as All New Rock, Top Of The Rock, The New Alt and the highly coveted, New Music Friday playlist.

The title of the album can be found in David Lynch’s classic 2001 film ‘Mulholland Drive’. It’s a line spoken by one of the two men having a conversation in that movie’s incongruous diner scene. PÆRISH vocalist/guitarist Mathias Court was watching the movie for maybe the tenth time last year, and that line stood out to him like it never had before, because it resonated exactly with how he was feeling.

“It really made me think about how my life was divided into two things,” he explains. “I was trying to live for the music, but at the same time have a good job, and ended up burning out. I was having a very rough year, and watching that scene really made me think about how my life was divided, and I was struck by that line because it really felt that that’s what was going on in my life. So watching the movie again kind of decided the name of the album for me.”

‘You’re in both dreams (and you’re scared)’, the new album out August 18, which was produced by Will Yip, is now available for pre-order and pre-save at this link: paerish.lnk.to/theluckyouhad

The new album follows 2021’s ‘Fixed it All’, also produced by Yip. "…The second I heard PÆRISH, I knew it was going to be a home run if we worked together,” he explained. Getting to collaborate with them was an incredible experience. Their passion in their craft was infectious. They deserve to be huge. Honest, real, but massive songs."

This album disproves the very anxieties and insecurities that inspired it. It opens with the solemn, heavy beauty of “Sequoia”, a song that’s simultaneously comforting and frenzied, beautiful and harrowing.

It’s on the next track, “Daydreaming”, that crunching, heavy riffs PÆRISH have made their own, appear in full force, but afterwards they’re found throughout.

“Amanita” is an overwhelming surge of tortured emotion that pulsates menacingly, the melancholy “it only bothers you” feels like it carries the entire burden of humanity on its shoulders, while “Houses Of American Style”, “Brian Wilfuzz” and “Worry” all sound like timeless classics from American alternative music’s heyday – albeit imbued with PÆRISH’s own distinct sparkle.

It’s not all crushing riffs, however – in addition to “Sequoia”, “The Luck You Had” and final song “My Every Step” are moments of tender grace and beauty. It all combines to make this the album the band have been striving to make.

“Writing for ‘You're in both dreams (and you're scared)’, I had never felt much confidence in recording an album as it all seemed so natural to us. Even more so when we arrived in Philly to work for the second time with our friend Will Yip,” continues Court.. “We already knew each other and the songwriting ideas were flowing all the time.

Despite having one of the darkest songs we ever had, we had the absolute best time doing it together and we now feel we may have reached our final form as a band. These songs both feel heavier but also more spontaneous as everything just felt so right all the time.I think people will be able to see the evolution between each album we have and that's something we can be extremely proud of.”

Today the band also announced an upcoming run of European and UK tour dates. A full list of cities can be found below. Tickets are on sale now and can be found at https://www.songkick.com/artists/8883884-paerish/calendar.

Tour Dates

September 16 – Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff

September 18 – Munich, Germany @ Kranhalle

September 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

September 20 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

September 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

September 22 – Den Bosch, Netherlands @ Willem Twee

September 23 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC

September 24 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ V11

September 26 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

September 27 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

September 28 – Manchester, UK @ The Eagle Inn

September 29 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage Attic

September 30 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum 2

October 1 – London, UK @ The Grace