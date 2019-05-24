PRAYED FOR YOU Singer Matt Stell Releases EVERYWHERE BUT ON EP
RECORDS/Arista Nashville recording artist, Matt Stell, is excited to release his seven-song Everywhere But On EP on all platforms today, May 24. The highly-anticipated collection, co-produced by Stell and Wide Open Music's Ash Bowers, includes the lead single, "Prayed For You." Written by Stell, along with Bowers and Allison Veltz, named as one of Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country Songs To Hear Now," and dubbed "career-changing" by Music Row, the hit has already amassed more than 47 million on-demand streams and in excess of 400,000 consumption units and counting. Stell co-wrote every track on Everywhere But On, including "Home In A Hometown," which features fellow country standout Jimmie Allen. Check out the new project HERE now!
Described as "articulate, quick-witted and aware that 'Prayed for You' was the answer to his prayers" (The Tennessean), Stell has been named one of Taste of Country's Artists To Watch and a CMT Discovery Artist. He will celebrate his EP release day (5/24) on the road at the "Kick Off To Summer" with Country 94-7 with a free and open to the public show in Lake Como, NJ. For tickets and information click HERE.
Adding to the exciting summer, he will be returning to the Opry stage on Wednesday, June 12, after making his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 27. For Opry tickets and information, click HERE.
In advance of the release of Everywhere But On, Stell released a music video for the title track. Directed by Austin Peckham and filmed in Nashville, TN and Pensacola Beach, FL, the moody clip depicts Stell brooding over a heartache he cannot find a way to outrun. See it HERE.
About Matt Stell: After playing college basketball for Drury University for four years, breakthrough country artist Matt Stell stood at a crossroads. One road led to Cambridge, MA where Stell was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. The other road pointed toward Nashville and a career in country music. Stell made the choice to follow his dreams of writing and performing. The 6'7" Center Ridge, Arkansas native and self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss's RECORDS/Arista Nashville. His debut single, "Prayed For You," written by Stell along with Ash Bowers and Alison Veltz, has already amassed more than 47 million digital streams, making waves on Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs Charts and spinning on SiriusXM's The Highway in addition to having been featured on Spotify's Hot Country, New Boots, Wild Country, and Country Kind Of Love Playlists, Amazon's "The Weekly One," and Apple's A-List Country Playlist. The CMT Discovery Artist and Taste of Country Ones To Watch artist's official music video for "Prayed For You" premiered via People, stars Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles has racked up more than 4.6 million views. "Prayed For You" along with "Home In A Hometown," a collaboration with Jimmie Allen, can be found on Stell's upcoming EP, Everywhere But On, releasing May 24. Catch Stell at a number of major country music festivals this summer including CMA Fest (Nashville, TN), LakeShake (Chicago, IL), and Watershed (George, WA) and learn more at mattstell.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube@MattStellMusic.