Grace Ives Sets New Album 'Girlfriend' and Headline Tour

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Grace Ives has set the release of her new album, Girlfriend, for March 20 via True Panther/Capitol Records. Alongside the announcement, she has shared a new song from the album, “Stupid Bitches." Listen to it below and pre-save the album here.

Written and produced alongside Grammy Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Charli xcx, Vampire Weekend, Kelela) and John DeBold (HAIM, Dora Jar, Dijon), along with mixing by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT), Girlfriend marks Grace’s return to music after a nearly three-year hiatus.

The album was created during a period of personal change for Ives and documents a life in flux. “I shifted from escaping to exploring,” says Ives. “Having some personal freedom made me realize that I’m allowed to take up space—to be social, to talk about how I feel, to try new things. This album is about giving myself room to fail, to experiment, and to become more honest in the music.”

“Stupid Bitches” follows previously released singles, “Avalanche,” “Dance with Me” and “My Mans." Girlfriend will be available for physical purchase on signed Girlfriend Pink vinyl and on CD. Pre-order here.

In support of the album, Ives will embark on a headline tour with dates across North America and Europe through June 2026. Kicking off April 17 in Philadelphia, PA, the run will include stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Paris, London and more. See below for full tour routing and visit graceives4u.com for more information.

Tickets are on sale to the public February 27 at 10 A.M. local time, with artist presale beginning February 23 at 10 A.M. local time, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale beginning February 24 at 10 A.M. local time, Spotify presale beginning February 25 at 10 A.M. local time and local presale beginning February 26 at 10 A.M. local time.

Girlfriend follows Grace’s 2022 breakout album Janky Star, In celebration of the release, the Brooklyn-raised vocalist and songwriter made her T.V. debut with "Lullaby" on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” toured North America and Europe, and made appearances at Pitchfork Music Festival, Outside Lands and more.

Grace Ives Live

April 17––Underground Arts––Philadelphia, PA

April 18––Bar Le Ritz PDB––Montreal, QC

April 20––Longboat Hall––Toronto, ON

April 21––El Club––Detroit, MI

April 22––Lincoln Hall––Chicago, IL

April 23––7th Street Entry––Minneapolis, MN

April 25––The Bottleneck––Lawrence, KS

April 27––Bluebird Theater––Denver, CO

April 28––Urban Lounge––Salt Lake City, UT

April 30––Polaris Hall––Portland, OR

May 1––Neumos––Seattle, WA

May 2––Fox Cabaret––Vancouver, BC

May 5––The Independent––San Francisco, CA

May 7––Teragram Ballroom––Los Angeles, CA

May 8––Constellation Room––Santa Ana, CA

May 9––The Rebel Lounge––Phoenix, AZ

May 11––Brushy Street Commons––Austin, TX

May 12––White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)––Houston, TX

May 13––Club Dada––Dallas, TX

May 15––Blue Room at Third Man Records––Nashville, TN

May 16––The Masquerade––Atlanta, GA

May 17––Cat’s Cradle Back Room––Carrboro, NC

May 19––The Atlantis––Washington, DC

May 20––The Sinclair––Cambridge, MA

May 21––Music Hall of Williamsburg––Brooklyn, NY

June 6––Primavera Sound––Barcelona, ES

June 8––Hasard Ludique––Paris, FR

June 10––Rotonde/Botanique––Brussels, BE

June 12––Kantine am Berghain––Berlin, Germany

June 14––Paradiso (Small Hall)––Amsterdam, NL

June 16––Village Underground––London, UK

Photo credit: Maddy Rottman