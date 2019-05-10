PRAYED FOR YOU Singer Matt Stell Preps For 5/24 Release Of New EP
Just days after taking his first steps onto the Opry stage, rising star MATT STELL, named one of Taste of Country's Artists To Watch, is set to release his 7-song Everywhere But On EP on all platforms on Friday, May 24. Co-produced by Stell and Wide Open Music's Ash Bowers, the highly-anticipated forthcoming EP includes the lead single and one of Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country Songs To Hear Now," "Prayed For You," plus "Home In A Hometown" featuring fellow country standout, Jimmie Allen. Pre-order the project now at https://smarturl.it/MStellEP and instantly receive the title track, "Everywhere But On."
Everywhere But On EP Track Listing:
1. Last Habit (Matt Stell, Jamie Moore, Brian Maher)
2. Better I Drink (Matt Stell, Autumn McEntire, Larry McCoy)
3. Everywhere But On (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Lance Miller)
4. Home In A Hometown feat. Jimmie Allen (Matt Stell, Ash Bowers, Matt Rogers)
5. I Bet Whiskey Would (Matt Stell, Chris Tompkins, Zach Abend)
6. Prayed For You (Matt Stell, Allison Veltz, Ash Bowers)
7. Reason Why (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Matt Alderman)
"I can't tell you how excited I am to release my new EP, 'Everywhere But On'," shares Stell. "I'm lucky that I get to write songs almost every day. Every so often I have the chance to go into the studio with a batch of songs and turn a killer band loose on them. This EP has been my favorite project yet. I can't wait to share how it turned out!"
Stell co-wrote all the songs on the upcoming Everywhere But On(RECORDS/Arista Nashville), including "Prayed For You," which has amassed more than 47 million on-demand streams and over 380,000 consumption units and counting. Watch the video starring Savannah Chrisley and fiancé Nic Kerdiles at https://youtu.be/WEJs_Bqx8_o/ and go behind-the-scenes with The Tennessean on his journey to the Opry at https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/09/matt-stell-opry-debut-prayed-for-you/1143975001/.
May will be a busy month for Stell as the singer/songwriter is currently in Florida for the Key West Songwriters Festival before upcoming shows in Springfield, MO (5/17), Wappapello, MO (5/18) and Akron, OH (5/22) prior to celebrating the release of his new EP at the "Kick Off To Summer" With Country 94-7 with a free and open to the public show in Lake Como, NJ (5/24). Check-out mattstell.com for tickets and information.
After playing college basketball for Drury University for four years, breakthrough country artist Matt Stell stood at a crossroads. One road led to Cambridge, MA where Stell was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. The other road pointed toward Nashville and a career in country music. Stell made the choice to follow his dreams of writing and performing. The 6'7" Center Ridge, Arkansas native and self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss's RECORDS/Arista Nashville. The CMT Discovery Artist's official music video for "Prayed For You" premiered via People, stars Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles and has racked up nearly over 4.4 million views! The track has been featured on Spotify's Hot Country, New Boots, Wild Country, and Country Kind Of Love Playlists, Amazon's "The Weekly One," and Apple's A-List Country Playlist. He will be taking the stage at a number of major country music festivals this summer including, CMA Music Fest (Nashville, TN), LakeShake (Chicago, IL) and Watershed (George, WA). Learn more at mattstell.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube@MattStellMusic.