POP ETC Debut New Song ALL THE WRONG PLACES

Today, POP ETC debut their new song "All the Wrong Places." The band's first song in over eight months finds POP ETC, comprised of Chris Chu, Jon Chu and Julian Harmon, taking a grittier approach with a song about searching for answers, love, & fulfillment in all the wrong places. Listen to "All the Wrong Places" here and pre-save all forthcoming releases on Spotify here.

In addition to preparing a string of forthcoming new releases, which will be released on a monthly basis throughout 2019, POP ETC has kept busy with several musical projects. Chris has been co-writing with and producing numerous bands, most recently Bear Hands' new album Fake Tunes, and Van William's Revolution. Jon has directed Local Natives' video for single "Tap Dancer" as well as Bear Hands' "Back Seat Driver." Julian, meanwhile, has been playing drums for half the bands in LA.



POP ETC has released two full-length albums, 2012's self-titled debut, and 2016's Souvenir. They most recently released songs including "Broken Record," "Losing Yourself" "Both Directions" as part of their Infinite Singles Collection.





