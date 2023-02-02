P!NK Unveils 'TRUSTFALL' Album Tracklist With Lumineers, Chris Stapleton & More

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, out February 17 via RCA Records.

P!NK has unveiled the upcoming LP's tracklist, which is set to feature First Aid Kit, The Lumineers, and Chris Stapleton. It includes 13 tracks.

"I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song! I'm also honored that my friends [First Aid Kit], [The Lumineers] and [Chris Stapleton] came to play with me on this record and lent their beautiful voices," P!NK said in a new Instagram post revealing the tracklist.

P!NK "TRUSTFALL" Album Tracklist

1. When I Get There

2. Trustfall

3. Turbulence

4. Long Way To Go (feat. The Lumineers)

5. Kids In Love (feat. First Aid Kit)

6. Never Gonna Not Dance Again

7. Runaway

8. Last Call

9. Hate Me

10. Lost Cause

11. Feel Something

12. Our Song

13. Just Say I'm Sorry (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist FRED and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, who co-wrote the song with P!NK, "TRUSTFALL" is a synth-laden euphoric anthem and the next great hit in P!NK's already impressive musical catalogue. Driven by a pulsating dance beat and P!NK's signature powerhouse vocals, "TRUSTFALL" is a declaration to leave one's fears behind and put faith in the unknown.

Accompanying the release of "TRUSTFALL" is its cinematic visual, choreographed by Ryan Heffington and directed by Georgia Hudson, who previously worked with P!NK on the "What About Us" music video. The video follows its main character and P!NK as they converge over the course of one night, each ultimately choosing to fall in their own way.

The "TRUSTFALL" video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Last November, P!NK shared the vibrant pop track and first single off TRUSTFALL, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which she performed during the 2022 American Music Awards.

The global pop icon has also announced seven huge UK outdoor shows as part of a 2023 European tour. P!nk will bring her immensely powerful voice and high ovtant live how back to UK shores for the first time since 2019. Dates are:

P!NK Summer Carnival Tour Dates 2023

Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 24th June - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Sunday 25th June - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

For more information visit here.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.)

Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.

The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart.

At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.