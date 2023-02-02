Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
P!NK Unveils 'TRUSTFALL' Album Tracklist With Lumineers, Chris Stapleton & More

P!NK Unveils 'TRUSTFALL' Album Tracklist With Lumineers, Chris Stapleton & More

The new album will be released on February 17.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, out February 17 via RCA Records.

P!NK has unveiled the upcoming LP's tracklist, which is set to feature First Aid Kit, The Lumineers, and Chris Stapleton. It includes 13 tracks.

"I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song! I'm also honored that my friends [First Aid Kit], [The Lumineers] and [Chris Stapleton] came to play with me on this record and lent their beautiful voices," P!NK said in a new Instagram post revealing the tracklist.

P!NK "TRUSTFALL" Album Tracklist

1. When I Get There
2. Trustfall
3. Turbulence
4. Long Way To Go (feat. The Lumineers)
5. Kids In Love (feat. First Aid Kit)
6. Never Gonna Not Dance Again
7. Runaway
8. Last Call
9. Hate Me
10. Lost Cause
11. Feel Something
12. Our Song
13. Just Say I'm Sorry (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist FRED and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, who co-wrote the song with P!NK, "TRUSTFALL" is a synth-laden euphoric anthem and the next great hit in P!NK's already impressive musical catalogue. Driven by a pulsating dance beat and P!NK's signature powerhouse vocals, "TRUSTFALL" is a declaration to leave one's fears behind and put faith in the unknown.

Accompanying the release of "TRUSTFALL" is its cinematic visual, choreographed by Ryan Heffington and directed by Georgia Hudson, who previously worked with P!NK on the "What About Us" music video. The video follows its main character and P!NK as they converge over the course of one night, each ultimately choosing to fall in their own way.

The "TRUSTFALL" video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Last November, P!NK shared the vibrant pop track and first single off TRUSTFALL, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which she performed during the 2022 American Music Awards.

The global pop icon has also announced seven huge UK outdoor shows as part of a 2023 European tour. P!nk will bring her immensely powerful voice and high ovtant live how back to UK shores for the first time since 2019. Dates are:

P!NK Summer Carnival Tour Dates 2023

Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Sunday 11th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 24th June - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London
Sunday 25th June - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

For more information visit here.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. 

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven  MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.)

Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.

The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart.

At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK  is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.



Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series Photo
Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series
Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture reveals his partnership with forward-thinking electronic music & lifestyle brand BOMA to launch new events series, record label and clothing brand together. Born Of Music Addiction, a project that promises to enhance electronic music worldwide, looks to expand the BOMA brand platform to a global audience.
Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video Too Little, Too Late Photo
Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'
Watch singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall's Valentine's Day single and lyric video, 'Too Little, Too Late.'
Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single Put You On From Forthcoming EP Photo
Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EP
Emerging Dallas-based R&B artist Delishia J is due to release 'Monday Morning'' EP on February 17th. After years of perfecting her craft, Delishia is presenting the long-awaited project that takes the listener through the ups and downs of love at multiple levels.
Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For Just Because Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album Photo
Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album
Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has returned with a brand-new visual for 'Just Because' from their new album 'Royalty Summit.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'
February 2, 2023

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe releases his latest collaboration, “Moderación (con Camilo)” via Arista Records. The new track features five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Camilo.
SO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBSSO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS
February 2, 2023

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRIVIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRI
February 2, 2023

Co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” Watch the video clip now!
share