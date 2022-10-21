Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PINKSHIFT Release Debut Album 'Love Me Forever'

PINKSHIFT Release Debut Album 'Love Me Forever'

The group is currently on tour through November.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Baltimore's Pinkshift - Ashrita Kumar (vocals, they/them), Paul Vallejo (guitar, he/him), and Myron Houngbedji (drums, he/him) - released their debut album, entitled Love Me Forever. Since forming in 2018, the trio have been making their mark both in the U.S. and across the pond thanks to a string of critically acclaimed singles, and not-to-be-missed live shows, alongside the likes of their punk peers Pup, Mannequin Pussy, and more.

With their music, Pinkshift deliver powerful messages, and show fellow POC artists that they can and should take up space in a predominantly white music scene. The result is one of the most inventive bands in the punk scene today.

Love Me Forever, was recorded by Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw) and over the course of its' 12 blistering songs, the album completely unleashes the full force and fury of the band. Saying "Pinkshift have arrived and you're going to love them forever," Consequence picked the band as their "Artist of the Month" and Stereogum called the album a "fierce, furious, vulnerable debut" from an "essential act in modern pop-punk."

Last night Pinkshift kicked off their North American tour with a packed hometown show, and continue tonight in Washington D.C. They will also play Los Angeles on November 5 and Brooklyn on November 17. All shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

PINKSHIFT TOUR DATES

10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins

11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective

11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church




