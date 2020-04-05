PHOTO: Lady Gaga Releases Cover Art For Upcoming Album, Chromatica
Lady Gaga has released the official cover art for her upcoming album, Chromatica.
Check it out below!
#Chromatica ⚔️? 2020 pic.twitter.com/tfniFmBLlj- Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 5, 2020
Chromatica[ is the upcoming sixth studio album by American singer Lady Gaga. Originally scheduled for April 10, 2020, the album's release was delayed due to the virus pandemic. Chromatica will serve as a follow-up to Gaga's fifth studio album Joanne (2016), and her first full-length release since the soundtrack album for the film A Star Is Born (2018).
On February 25, 2020, Gaga announced "Stupid Love" as the album's lead single, released on February 28, 2020.