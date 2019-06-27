Outlook Festival Announces Stages For Final Year At Fort Punta Christo

Today, Outlook Festival announces the stage splits for the final edition at the fort; their unique home on the edge of the Adriatic for the last ten years. Inviting ravers to party within the walls of this abandoned 19th Century structure, Outlook Festival have invited some iconic brands and long-standing friends to host stages including; Metalheadz, Swamp 81, Critical, Subdub and many more taking over the distinctive settings from Thursday 5th - Sunday 9th September.

Built on the foundations of a deep admiration for sound system culture, Outlook festival champions the scene's hottest talent and newcomers alike - uniting thousands of bass lovers for four days and nights soundtracked by high grade sound systems channelling dubstep, house, bass, garage, grime, hip-hop, DnB and everything in between. This year's edition remains as forward thinking as ever in curation, inviting Chase & Status, Bugzy Malone, Goldie and Ghetts & many more.

CLEARING

The Clearing stage has hosted some of the most memorable performances in Outlook history and will once again play host to unmissable scenes with icons including Chase & Status who bring their RTRN II Jungle party with special guest dj's and mc's including Randall, Brockie & Det. Meanwhile Goldiecelebrates 25 Years of Metalheadz alongside friends including Calibre, dBridge, ANT TC1 & more. There's also a serious selection of some of the most exciting rising talent including Manchester's most promising artists Aitch, London selector Amy Becker, Kojaque and the genre-bending Flohio who will be showcasing her diverse sound and intellectual lyrics in the iconic setting. Flying the grime flag high at the Clearing stage is N*E*R*D Double E, Ghetts, Big Zuu and Bugzy Malone. Finally, closing the Clearing with unforgettable sets are returning stars Flava D, My Nu Leng & Skepsis, guaranteed to be high octane.

MOAT

Heading to the impeccable 70-foot-deep stage this summer is Barely Legal with a special jungle set alongside junglist legends DJ Rap and Kenny Ken. Joining them in the depths is 6 Figure Gang's Jossy Mitsu, global cuts selector Manara and Jetsss. Later on DJ Zinc joins for a Rinse FM takeover with affiliates Slimzee and Oneman taking to the decks for an unmissable b2b alongside many others. On Saturday Swamp 81 will be taking over the Moat hosting electronic music pioneer Zed Bias, footwork pro turned bass-aficionado Addison Groove, Lamont, Klose One and a 10 years of Swamp 81 set from the head honcho himself Loefah. SYSTEM also land in full force with a debut takeover, enlisting the skills of The Bug & Flowdan, V.I.V.E.K & Dego Ranking and many more, all ensuring the 70-foot walls rattle for the final edition.

VOID

Dubstep staple Sentry Records link up with Deep Dark & Dangerous to play host at the Void, inviting label affiliates for some mega b2b's including Distinct Motive b2b Khiva, Truth b2b Youngsta as Shadow People alongside Loefah and Lost. On Friday 1985 Music join forces with The North Quarter as label heads Alix Perez and Lenzman provide heavyweight selections and unforgettable sets. Joining them in the extraordinary venue are Skeptical, Redeyes, Monty & more. Showcasing the diversity in the programming Grime Originals join with a debut takeover on Saturday hosting some of the most notable names in grime including Devilman, President T, Riko Dan, Flirty D, Sharky Major and some very special secret guests. Closing the festival on Sunday, its an all garage affair as premo party-starters For The Love of Garage host Mind of a Dragon, Matt Jam Lamont, Zed Bias, Sticky and Sammy Virji.

GARDEN

Iconic Drum & Bass label Dispatch Recordings take over the luscious Croatian garden on Thursday, inviting Black Barrel, Nympho, Philth & Kyrist while label head ANT TC1 goes b2b with DLR as the 'Dispatch 360'. Ending in fine form with a special history set from iconic selector Randall. It's not Outlook without Deep Medi, who bring some of dubsteps finest to the stage on Friday including rising duo Sicaria Sound, Commodo, J Sparrow, local EGOLESS and of course dubstep pioneer and label owner Mala. Outlook family and resident DJ Finwa invites some of his favourite selectors for Saturday's party, welcoming Headhunter, Youngsta, Rusko and Hatcha for a journey deep into 140bpm. Closing the garden stage is Kasra's Critical label with affiliates Foreign Concept, Halogenix, Enei and Sam Bingawho will be sharing the decks with Chimpo.

SUBDUB

Subdub will once again be powered by the earth-shattering Sinai Sound system for the final edition at the Fort as they host the best in dub, dnb and reggae on night 1. Dubsplash host the opening night showcasing local talent from Digitron, Roots In Session, Kali Fat Dub & more. Mungo Hi Fi's WalknSkank to take the helm on Friday, hosting The Heatwave, YT, Eva Lazarus and Gardna. Saturday is a Subdub 21st birthday celebration and who better to soundtrack it than Channel One, Iration Steppasand OBF & The A1 Crew Hosted by Shanti D, Charlie P and Sr Wilson. On the closing night London's Rupture take care of the finale with Paradox, Mantra, Double O, Digital and Djinn.

BEACH

For those wanting an ocean view while they party, the Beach stage is the perfect spot. London-based record label White Peach will be kicking things off on Wednesday, inviting friends for a sun-soaked marathon that emcompasses grime, dubstep and garage. On a more soulful tip Thursday will see Elizatake to the stage alongside, reggae singer Hollie Cook, followed by an unmissable energetic live show from Gentleman's Dub Club. Northern heroes Children of Zeus are back with a soulful beach performance ahead of a debut sunset takeover from the inimitable Metalheadz, inviting Lenzman, Grey Code and Artificial Intelligence b2b Zero T. Repping the sunshine 2 step and UKG, 24hr Garage Girlslead the charge with Shosh and some of the underground's finest (Matt Jam Lamont, Zed Bias and more) to join for one last party on the scenic Adriatic coastline while Sunday's final session celebrates the sounds of Spearhead Records with BCee, Hybrid Minds and special guest LTJ Bukem.

All of this takes place alongside unmissable experiences on sea with over 45 boat parties announced, 2 tunnel parties deep beneath Pula's city centre and a huge opening concert inside a 2000-year-old Roman amphitheatre. Outlook's final edition at Fort Punta Christo is not to be missed.

The closest town, Pula, is easily accessible by taxi to the festival site and has a wealth of accommodation. Outlook also offer camping on site, with the option to stay in boutique camping options. Head to the Outlook Festival website see what is available. Flight options from the UK are to Trieste, Ljubljana, Zagreb, Venice Treviso or Venice Marco-Polo airports, and then a transfer to the festival site. Outlook Festival also organise coach packages and flight packages, all available to view / purchase at - http://bit.ly/Out19_tkts

With tickets selling fast, customers are advised to act fast on tickets for what will be the final year at Outlook's stunning Fort Punta Christo location.

To lock in a place at Outlook Festival from just £150, head to: http://bit.ly/Out19_tkts

Get your festival and opening concert ticket and camping pass together as save over £40!





Related Articles View More Music Stories