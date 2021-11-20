Open-Door Playhouse Podcast to Present THE COUSINS' BOOK CLUB This Month

Open-Door Playhouse has announced the premiering of The Cousins' Book Club, a play starring Kim Hlavac as Margo; Elaine Mello as Elizabeth; Camille Ameen as Mary Alice; Goreti da Silva as Sandra; and JayCee Porter as Barbara. The play was written by Patricia Motto. The podcast will be hosted by Bernadette Armstrong.

The Cousins' Book Club tells the story of five female cousins facing the issues of aging with wit, wisdom, and a little too much wine. The Cousins' Book Club will be available online on November 24th at Open-Door Playhouse. The performance will run for approximately 30 minutes with no intermission.

Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 organization that introduces and showcases plays, writers, and a wealth of talent from across the country. Their plays are free to listen to and download, and tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated, you can learn more by visiting www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate.

Patricia Motto's first published work came in the Byford Booster when she wowed her teacher with two complete correctly punctuated sentences at the age of six. Since then she has at various times taught college-level composition and continues to make a living as a freelance writer. She graduated from law school and became an attorney specializing in sexual harassment. She now has three completed full plays and several one-acts under her belt and is working on turning her Vietnam-era play into a musical. She lives happily with her shelter dog, Fosse, in Elmhurst, Illinois where she also choreographs for and dances with The Tree Town Tappers.

Bernadette Armstrong moved to Los Angeles to work in film in the late 1990s and after her first two films went to festivals, she took a short hiatus from writing until she fell in love with small theater. Since 2008, she has had several successful theater projects produced in North Hollywood. Her play, The Reading Group was named Pick of the Week by LA Weekly Magazine and in 2017 her play, Simple Lives was nominated for Outstanding Writing of an Original Play or Musical by the Valley Theater Awards. (She was the only woman nominated).