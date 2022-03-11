Omar Apollo Shares New Single 'Killing Me'

Following the official announcement of his highly anticipated debut album IVORY, due April 8th via Warner Records, Omar Apollo shares a brand new single from the project, "Killing Me."

The new track debuted with a television performance last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and marks the fourth single from the album closely following "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar which arrived with a video directed by STILLZ, and his previously released singles "Bad Life" with Kali Uchis and "Go Away."

In support of the forthcoming project, Omar will also head out on his 29-date Desvelado Tour this spring seeing multiple new and rescheduled stops along the route, including two performances at Coachella and shows in Eugene, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, and Orlando.

The Desvelado Tour features support from Deb Never and begins on April 5th in Portland and wraps up in London on June 16th. The tour will be an exciting return to the stage for the artist whom GQ called "one of the most electric live performers of his generation." Tickets are available for purchase here.

Listen to "Killing Me" and see Omar's Tonight Show performance above, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

4/6 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

4/7 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

4/9 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

4/10 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre*

4/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

4/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre*

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

4/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine*

4/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

5/1 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

5/3 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden*

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

5/7 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

5/8 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*

5/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

5/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

5/12 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

5/14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

5/19 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

5/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

5/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

5/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

5/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

5/26 - Miami, FL @ Space Park*

5/27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

5/31 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

6/14 - Madrid, ES @ BUT

6/15 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

6/16 - London, UK @ KOKO

* = w/ Deb Never