Omah Lay Drops 'Boy Alone' Deluxe Album

Afro-fusion star Omah Lay releases the expanded deluxe edition of his album Boy Alone. The stacked release boasts six new tracks, including the meditative “reason” and the Ozuna-assisted remix of viral hit "soso." But that’s just the start of the deluxe album’s varied sounds and surprises.

The additional tracks kick off with “closer,” a moody number infused with infectious Afro-beats, minimal percussion, and probing lyrics. Also included is the understated “it’s yours,” an engrossing anthem incorporating rhythmic percussion and wondrous synths. Another standout is “imagine,” Lay’s silky-smooth take on the R&B barnburner, which includes an assist from British rapper Aitch.

And then there's “reason,” which stands out with its layered, multi-textured ambition, transportive percussion, and effortless choral harmonies. The result is an elegant, Afrobeats delight filled with immense meaning and musicality. Naturally, the deluxe edition also includes the new remix of his viral hit “soso” featuring reggaeton superstar Ozuna, which has amassed more than 240 million global streams.

Boy Alone also boasts the hit singles “attention” featuring Justin Bieber, “woman,” and “understand” — which garnered attention from The New York Times, HYPEBEAST, The FADER, Billboard, NME, and more. In recognition of his talent and hard work, Lay was nominated at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding International Song.”

As a sought-after collaborator, Omah Lay has also lent his instantly recognizable voice to a string of notable Afrobeats hits this year, including Libianca’s “People,” Tempoe's “Soweto,” Bella Shmurda’s “Philo,” and recently he teamed up with Big Boss Vette on "I Can't Stop," which was featured on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. With Boy Alone Deluxe, Lay expands upon his hit tracks, delving deeper and sharing fresh ideas that hint at the great things ahead for the Nigerian star.

About Omah Lay

With his darkly sparkling vocals, evocative storytelling, and contagious rhythms, Omah Lay is one of Nigeria’s most talked about innovators.

The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos. He released his major label debut album Boy Alone to critical praise in 2022 which saw him sell out his second U.S. headlining tour.

Previously he released his two inventive EPs in 2020, Get Layd and What Have We Done. On each project his voice beautifully unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, and expertly laid over lush and soulful production.

Layered with vivid scenarios and heartfelt confessions, Omah Lay’s rich music not only depicts a young man daring to reveal his grittiest vices and innermost feelings, but also doubles as a fascinating window into Afro-fusion’s bright and expansive future.