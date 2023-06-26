Olivia Rodrigo to Release 'GUTS' Album in September

Rodrigo will release the lead single of the new album, "Vampire," on Friday, June 30.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will release her sophomore album "Guts" on September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

Rodrigo will release the lead single of the new album, "Vampire," on Friday, June 30. Pre-save the single here.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs," the "drivers license" singer says ahead of the album in the pre-order.

Following the two year anniversary of her debut album "SOUR," Rodrigo has posted a countdown to June 30 on her website.

Prior to the website countdown clock, Rodrigo posted a photo on Instagram with a calendar in the background that has June 30th circled on it.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.



