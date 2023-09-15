Offset to Release New Album 'Set It Off' in October

Offset to Release New Album 'Set It Off' in October

On October 13, Motown Records will release Set It Off – Offset’s first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four, which marked his solo debut. Today, as the album pre-order launched, he shared his fierce, infectious new single, “FAN.” Offset recorded the track with producers Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle and Thurdi.

“I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” says Offset. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.” 

In the official video for “FAN,” which he directed, Offset pays homage to Michael Jackson. In the opening scene, Offset is walking with his girl  –  played by Paige Hurd (“Power Book II: GHOST,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) – and, as they reach her home, their conversation takes a painful turn. 

Offset goes through some nightmarish changes as the streets erupt with unrest. Twitch star/streamer Kai Cenat and Twitch star Fanum also appear in the video, which was shot in Los Angeles. In addition to directing, Offset also served as executive producer on the video, which was produced by J3K Logistics, his production company.

“FAN” comes on the heels of the album’s first single, "JEALOUSY" ft. Cardi B, which was featured on the biggest hip-hop playlists upon release, across all major DSPs, including RapCaviar (Spotify), Rap Life (Apple Music), On Everything (YouTube) and Rap Rotation (Amazon Music). The single has amassed over 60 million combined global streams while views of the accompanying video have surpassed 17 million. “Ric Flair Drip,” his recent collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, has now surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Offset earned a GRAMMY® nomination for the multi-Platinum “Clout,” which appeared on Offset’s Father of 4. Praising the album, The New York Times said, “he has added an element seen only in flashes throughout the expansive Migos oeuvre: introspection… his voice softened by vulnerability and his verses edging away from rapid-fire trap imagery toward something more like storytelling.”

Set It Off  is available for pre-order in a variety of formats, including CD, as a double LP on black vinyl, red vinyl (at Offset’s store) and olive green vinyl (exclusive to Spotify), and four different box sets. Pre-order Set It Off HERE. Offset, an executive producer and co-signer on HBO’s “The Hype,” has teamed up Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to design an official Denim Tears collection to accompany the album. Pre-save items from the collection HERE.



