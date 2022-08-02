ORTHODOX Releases New Song 'Dissolve'

Nashville metal band ORTHODOX have just released their new track and music video for "Dissolve". Watch the video for the new single below.

"Time kills everything," states ORTHODOX frontman Adam Easterling.

ORTHODOX have previously released music videos for "Cave In" and "Head On A Spike", which are off the band's forthcoming full-length album Learning To Dissolve, out on August 19th via Century Media Records. Pre-orders are available, HERE.

ORTHODOX have also just announced that they will be joining Varials for the Scars For You To Remember Tour. The band will be on the U.S. Fall tour with Boundaries, Dr. Acula, and Distinguisher starting October 7th in Asbury Park and wrapping on November 11th in Detroit. Before ORTHODOX hits the road with Varials, the band will be performing a handful of Learning to Dissolve release shows in August to promote their forthcoming full-length album. Tickets are available to purchase, HERE.

The sound of ORTHODOX is the opposite of what most associate with the laid-back energy and country-fied twang of their native Nashville, Tennessee. ORTHODOX's distinct, nu-metal-tinged brand of metallic hardcore has carved its own lane with their Century Media debut, Learning to Dissolve. Learning To Dissolve is the punctuation on a journey that began with 2017's Sounds of Loss.

From the inception, ORTHODOX were nothing short of a standout, blending together riffs that wouldn't be out of place on a Slipknot record coupled with Easterling's blunt, Jonathan Davis-esque howls. But, like their sonic brethren in Knocked Loose or Vein.FM, while the influence of the 90's/00's is there, ORTHODOX doesn't merely pay homage to their influences, it exceeds them.

Written during the global pandemic and world shutdown of 2020, Learning to Dissolve was born of frustration. That is, until Easterling and guitarist Austin Evans began to really dig in. Recording in the dead heat of Summer with producer and mixer Randy Lebooeuf (Thy Art Is Murder, Kublai Khan) at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, New Jersey, found the band in creative overdrive, ripping their songs apart.

While 2019's Let It Take Its Course, which Revolver called, "A straight-up bone-chilling metal album that sounds like the music [ORTHODOX vocalist] Adam Easterling has always wanted to make, but is presented with the authenticity that his music has always had", focused on the duality of love and anger Learning to Dissolve is born of intense self-reflection. It digs deeper than most metal or hardcore records. Not surprisingly, that ethos has echoed throughout ORTHODOX's existence as a band, whose members past and present come from backgrounds rooted in straight-edge hardcore.

ORTHODOX is Adam Easterling (vocals), Austin Evans (guitar), Shiloh Krebs (bass) and Mike White (drums).

Watch the new music video here:

ORTHODOX Tour Dates Headline Shows

w/Chamber, A Dozen Black Roses

August 25 - Louisville, KY - Portal

August 26 - Birmingham, AL - The Hatch*

August 27 - Evansville, IN - Damsel Brew & Pub

August 28 - Nashville, TN - The End